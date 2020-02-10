EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia peso hits 2-month low as crude slides, leading Latam currencies' losses

By Sruthi Shankar

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso touched a two-month low on Monday, as crude prices slumped on worries of weaker demand from China following the coronavirus outbreak, while the Brazilian real extended its recent sell-off to touch a new record low.

The mood across the developing world was cautious amid fears of a slowdown caused by the epidemic in China, a strong dollar and battered commodity prices.

Colombia's peso COP= dropped 1.2% to 3454.5 per dollar, falling for a fourth session and leading losses among Latin American currencies, hit by oil prices that fell to their lowest since January 2019. O/R

"EM currencies are in the unenviable position of being exposed to the likely global demand fallout and associated weakness in commodity prices," analysts at Oxford Economics wrote in a client note.

They cut exposure to Latin American local bonds, including those of Brazil and downgraded the real - one of the most sensitive currencies to the coronavirus uncertainty - to "neutral".

As of Monday, the death toll from the outbreak rose to 909, surpassing that of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed hundreds worldwide in 2002/2003. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that new cases outside of China could be "the spark that becomes a bigger fire."

The real BRL= hit a fresh record low of 4.3285 per dollar after logging its sixth weekly drop on Friday.

Also weighing on emerging market currencies was a stronger dollar, which hit a four-month high against the euro, boosted by safe-haven demand and a bullish outlook for the U.S. economy. FRX/

In Argentina, its new government heads into do-or-die talks this week with its biggest creditor, the International Monetary Fund, seeking a deal to postpone debt payments while honoring a promise to voters to not go along with painful budget cuts.

The country's peso currency ARS= weakened against the dollar, while the Chilean peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= also eased.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell more than 1%, with the largest South American airline, LATAM Airlines Group LTM.SN, leading the decline. The fast-spreading virus in China has hit the travel and tourism industry around the world.

Sao Paulo-listed shares .BVSP also fell 1%, with reinsurer company IRB Brasil Resseguros SA IRBR3.SA sliding 14% after asset management firm Squadra Investimentos released a new letter to investors reiterating the company's gains may be overstated.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2011 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1086.40

-0.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2730.28

-0.96

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112336.39

-1.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

44291.75

-0.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4627.63

-1.26

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41052.31

-0.392

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1647.97

-0.41

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.3228

-0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7133

0.25

Chile peso CLP=CL

793.4

-0.34

Colombia peso COP=

3454.5

-1.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3928

-0.14

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

60.9750

-0.32

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

