EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia peso hits 2-month low as crude slides, leading Latam currencies' losses
By Sruthi Shankar
Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Colombian peso touched a two-month low on Monday, as crude prices slumped on worries of weaker demand from China following the coronavirus outbreak, while the Brazilian real extended its recent sell-off to touch a new record low.
The mood across the developing world was cautious amid fears of a slowdown caused by the epidemic in China, a strong dollar and battered commodity prices.
Colombia's peso COP= dropped 1.2% to 3454.5 per dollar, falling for a fourth session and leading losses among Latin American currencies, hit by oil prices that fell to their lowest since January 2019. O/R
"EM currencies are in the unenviable position of being exposed to the likely global demand fallout and associated weakness in commodity prices," analysts at Oxford Economics wrote in a client note.
They cut exposure to Latin American local bonds, including those of Brazil and downgraded the real - one of the most sensitive currencies to the coronavirus uncertainty - to "neutral".
As of Monday, the death toll from the outbreak rose to 909, surpassing that of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed hundreds worldwide in 2002/2003. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that new cases outside of China could be "the spark that becomes a bigger fire."
The real BRL= hit a fresh record low of 4.3285 per dollar after logging its sixth weekly drop on Friday.
Also weighing on emerging market currencies was a stronger dollar, which hit a four-month high against the euro, boosted by safe-haven demand and a bullish outlook for the U.S. economy. FRX/
In Argentina, its new government heads into do-or-die talks this week with its biggest creditor, the International Monetary Fund, seeking a deal to postpone debt payments while honoring a promise to voters to not go along with painful budget cuts.
The country's peso currency ARS= weakened against the dollar, while the Chilean peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= also eased.
Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell more than 1%, with the largest South American airline, LATAM Airlines Group LTM.SN, leading the decline. The fast-spreading virus in China has hit the travel and tourism industry around the world.
Sao Paulo-listed shares .BVSP also fell 1%, with reinsurer company IRB Brasil Resseguros SA IRBR3.SA sliding 14% after asset management firm Squadra Investimentos released a new letter to investors reiterating the company's gains may be overstated.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2011 GMT:
Stock indexes
Latest
Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF
1086.40
-0.48
MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS
2730.28
-0.96
Brazil Bovespa .BVSP
112336.39
-1.26
Mexico IPC .MXX
44291.75
-0.24
Chile IPSA .SPIPSA
4627.63
-1.26
Argentina MerVal .MERV
41052.31
-0.392
Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP
1647.97
-0.41
Currencies
Latest
Daily % change
Brazil real BRBY
4.3228
-0.06
Mexico peso MXN=D2
18.7133
0.25
Chile peso CLP=CL
793.4
-0.34
Colombia peso COP=
3454.5
-1.17
Peru sol PEN=PE
3.3928
-0.14
Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL
60.9750
-0.32
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)
((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.