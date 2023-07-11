EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia peso falls, stocks rise as inflation data spurs rate cut bets

By Ankika Biswas, Shreyashi Sanyal

July 11 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso took a hit on Tuesday after inflation data reinforced bets of interest rate cuts by its central bank that also helped stocks in the region hit their higher level in nearly three weeks.

An inflation reading on Monday showed Colombia's June consumer prices rose by a lower-than-expected 0.3%, taking cumulative 12-month price growth to 12.13% from 12.36% in May. The Colombian peso COP= fell 0.4%.

In June, its central bank held interest rates steady for the first time in nearly two years, with traders awaiting signs of any impending rate cuts.

Citi analysts expect inflation expectations to adjust downward, opening up space for Colombia's central bank to begin the rate-cutting cycle in September.

The Colombian peso is the best performer among Latin American currencies so far this year, up nearly 14%, bolstered by resilient oil prices, moderating domestic political risks and favorable real rate differential to the U.S.

Colombian stocks .COLCAP jumped 1.5% to their highest level since late June, helping lift the broader MSCI gauge for Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS by 0.4%.

The MSCI index for major Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.2% by afternoon trading after Brazil's real BRL=BRBY reversed earlier falls to rise 0.4%.

Data showed June annual inflation in Brazil fell to its lowest level since September 2020, likely supporting expectations of a rate cut as soon as next month.

"A stronger BRL, contained commodity prices, lower food prices, wholesale price deflation, improving of inflation expectations ... should support a monetary policy pivot at the August meeting. We expect a 25bp Selic rate cut in August," wrote Alberto Ramos, Goldman Sachs head of Latin American research.

In its June meeting, the central bank said an August cut was possible if the positive inflation scenario continued.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expects the Senate to pass a proposed tax reform restructuring Brazil's complex consumption taxes, which gained the lower house's approval last week, by the end of 2023.

The Chilean peso CLP= fell 0.3%, hitting an over two-month low earlier, while the Mexican peso MXN= was flat.

Peru's sol PEN= also reversed earlier declines to rise 0.8%, with traders awaiting an interest rate decision on Thursday.

In Argentina, the economy ministry said a team representing the country was traveling on Tuesday to the United States to meet with officials from the International Monetary Fund to negotiate terms to relax the agreement between the two.

A Reuters poll showed Argentina's monthly inflation rate is expected to slow to 7.0% in June, after hitting 7.8% in May. National statistics agency INDEC will release official June inflation data on Thursday at 1900 GMT.

On Wednesday, U.S consumer prices data will be in focus.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2002 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF 995.88 1.43 MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS 2437.56 0.38 Brazil Bovespa .BVSP 117597.16 -0.29 Mexico IPC .MXX 54081.80 0.79 Chile IPSA .SPIPSA 5985.92 0.57 Argentina MerVal .MERV 421966.62 0.284 Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP 1146.01 1.34 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 4.8602 0.44 Mexico peso MXN=D2 17.0517 -0.07 Chile peso CLP=CL 816.2 -0.25 Colombia peso COP= 4171.7 -0.36 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.6099 0.43 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 263.2000 -0.25 Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB= 493 0.41 (Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alistair Bell and Jonathan Oatis) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

