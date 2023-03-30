EMERGING MARKETS-Colombia, Mexico raise rates as expected, South African rand jumps on hawkish move

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 30 (Reuters) - The South African rand jumped to a six-week high on Thursday after its central bank surprisingly raised interest rates above estimates, while the currencies of Colombia and Mexico slipped as central banks raised rates as expected.

The rand ZAR= strengthened as much as 17.75 against the dollar, touching its highest level since mid-February and was last up 1.6%.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its main lending rate ZAREPO=ECI by 50 basis points (bps) to 7.75% against expectations of a 25 bps increase.

"The rand is a short term beneficiary of the surprise decision to hike rates more than was anticipated," said Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG in South Africa.

"However, while we are seeing some short term strength, the longer term trend for the domestic currency remains that of depreciation and its fate will largely be dictated by global risk on risk off scenarios and their effects on key export commodity pricing as well."

Analysts mostly agreed that the decision was more hawkish than expected, it also proved that the SARB was committed to bring inflation under control.

The rand was a clear outperformer on the day, with the MSCI's broader emerging markets currencies index .MIEM00000CUS up 0.3%. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS added 0.6% .

Mexico's peso MXN= inched 0.1% lower against the greenback, while stocks in the region .MXX eked out gains of 0.5%.

The Bank of Mexico moderated the pace of its monetary tightening to 25 bps, after increasing rates by 50 bps in February.

Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.7% after its central bank also raised rates by 25 bps as expected by analysts, with many saying this could be the final hike in a long tightening cycle.

"We expect the central bank to stay on the sidelines over the coming months," Andres Abadia, chief Latam economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note. "Volatile external conditions, and lingering upside inflation risks, will prevent the Board from cutting interest rates anytime soon."

Stocks in Colombia .COLCAP rose 2%.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL gained 0.8% after the announcement of a rules proposal, which would cap spending growth at 70% of revenue growth while also setting a floor for public investments.

If the rule were to be implemented in full it would "go some way towards stabilizing the public debt ratio," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Brazil's benchmark stock index .BVSP rose 1.4% as analysts greeted the proposal with measured relief after months of uncertainty.

Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1910 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

986.64

0.66

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2209.93

1.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103183.05

1.37

Mexico IPC .MXX

54147.41

0.49

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5307.92

-0.11

Argentina MerVal .MERV

252705.58

1.446

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1141.76

1.98

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0953

0.78

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1030

-0.11

Chile peso CLP=CL

789.2

0.71

Colombia peso COP=

4641.45

-0.66

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7571

-0.47

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

208.5600

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

389

1.03

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, Editing by Angus MacSwan and Grant McCool)

