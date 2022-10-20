EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.230
150.14
-0.06
Sing dlr
1.426
1.4238
-0.12
Taiwan dlr
32.150
32.107
-0.13
Korean won
1437.500
1433.3
-0.29
Baht
38.385
38.24
-0.38
Peso
58.930
58.89
-0.07
Rupiah
15575.000
15570
-0.03
Rupee
82.760
82.76
0.00
Ringgit
4.734
4.727
-0.15
Yuan
7.247
7.216
-0.43
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
150.230
115.08
-23.40
Sing dlr
1.426
1.3490
-5.37
Taiwan dlr
32.150
27.676
-13.92
Korean won
1437.500
1188.60
-17.31
Baht
38.385
33.39
-13.01
Peso
58.930
50.99
-13.47
Rupiah
15575.000
14250
-8.51
Rupee
82.760
74.33
-10.19
Ringgit
4.734
4.1640
-12.04
Yuan
7.247
6.3550
-12.31
(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)
((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
