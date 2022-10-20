EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.230

150.14

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.426

1.4238

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

32.150

32.107

-0.13

Korean won

1437.500

1433.3

-0.29

Baht

38.385

38.24

-0.38

Peso

58.930

58.89

-0.07

Rupiah

15575.000

15570

-0.03

Rupee

82.760

82.76

0.00

Ringgit

4.734

4.727

-0.15

Yuan

7.247

7.216

-0.43

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.230

115.08

-23.40

Sing dlr

1.426

1.3490

-5.37

Taiwan dlr

32.150

27.676

-13.92

Korean won

1437.500

1188.60

-17.31

Baht

38.385

33.39

-13.01

Peso

58.930

50.99

-13.47

Rupiah

15575.000

14250

-8.51

Rupee

82.760

74.33

-10.19

Ringgit

4.734

4.1640

-12.04

Yuan

7.247

6.3550

-12.31

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters