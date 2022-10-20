EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Thai baht lead losses among Asian currencies

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.230

150.14

-0.06

Sing dlr

1.426

1.4238

-0.12

Taiwan dlr

32.150

32.107

-0.13

Korean won

1437.500

1433.3

-0.29

Baht

38.385

38.24

-0.38

Peso

58.930

58.89

-0.07

Rupiah

15575.000

15570

-0.03

Rupee

82.760

82.76

0.00

Ringgit

4.734

4.727

-0.15

Yuan

7.247

7.216

-0.43

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

150.230

115.08

-23.40

Sing dlr

1.426

1.3490

-5.37

Taiwan dlr

32.150

27.676

-13.92

Korean won

1437.500

1188.60

-17.31

Baht

38.385

33.39

-13.01

Peso

58.930

50.99

-13.47

Rupiah

15575.000

14250

-8.51

Rupee

82.760

74.33

-10.19

Ringgit

4.734

4.1640

-12.04

Yuan

7.247

6.3550

-12.31

(Compiled by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

