EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan skids on mounting Sino-U.S. tensions; Asian FX fall

By Tejaswi Marthi

Feb 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan fell to seven-week lows against the dollar on Friday because of mounting concerns over Sino-U.S. tensions.

Other Asian currencies also weakened against the dollar after the Federal Reserve reiterated a commitment to send interest rates higher for longer.

The yuan CNY=CFXS shed 0.3% in response to two U.S. officials saying the United States was set to expand the number of its troops helping train Taiwanese forces.

For the week, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= was down 2.3% and set for its biggest weekly drop since the beginning of the pandemic, while the Singapore dollar SGD= had lost 0.4% and was heading for its fourth straight weekly loss.

The Thai baht THB=TH was also down 0.4% for the week.

Economic data overnight showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits had unexpectedly fallen last week, emphasising the tightness of the labour market.

While resilient global growth should support some emerging market assets, returns had been dented by higher expectations for the peak in U.S. interest rates and their volatility, Barclays analysts wrote. "A further uptick in geopolitical tensions and some political uncertainties may also curtail investors' risk appetite in the near term," they wrote.

Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) in January was up 3.7% on a year earlier, government data showed. The rise was in line with the forecast made by 19 economists in a Reuters poll and compared with the 3.8% annual rise seen in December.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's five-year government bond yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell to 0.235%

** POLL-Nearly half of Japan firms want BOJ to revise negative rate policy

** Indonesia export rules may aid rupiah, but market wary of FX conversion

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0545

GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-2.59

.N225

1.18

5.09

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.25

-0.38

.SSEC

-0.58

5.80

India

INR=IN

-0.01

-0.03

.NSEI

-0.01

-3.29

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.20

+2.30

.JKSE

0.39

0.23

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.03

-0.73

.KLSE

-0.63

-3.15

Philippines

PHP=

+0.26

+1.44

.PSI

-0.20

1.82

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.40

-2.90

.KS11

-0.52

8.49

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-0.25

.STI

0.57

0.99

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.25

+0.75

.TWII

-0.14

10.30

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.32

-0.63

.SETI

-0.78

-1.74

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonrueters.com))

