EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Singapore dollar gain among falling Asian FX

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.360
147.47
+0.07
Sing dlr
1.362
1.3635
+0.09
Taiwan dlr
31.948
31.91
-0.12
Korean won
1328.800
1325.7
-0.23
Baht
35.730
35.74
+0.03
Peso
56.790
56.63
-0.28
Rupiah
15380.000
15350
-0.20
Rupee
83.030
83.03
+0.00
Ringgit
4.680
4.679
-0.02
Yuan
7.251
7.2768
+0.36
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
147.360
131.110
-11.03
Sing dlr
1.362
1.340
-1.65
Taiwan dlr
31.948
30.708
-3.88
Korean won
1328.800
1264.500
-4.84
Baht
35.730
34.585
-3.20
Peso
56.790
55.670
-1.97
Rupiah
15380.000
15565.000
+1.20
Rupee
83.030
82.720
-0.37
Ringgit
4.680
4.400
-5.98
Yuan
7.251
6.900
-4.83
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
