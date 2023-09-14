EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Singapore dollar gain among falling Asian FX

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.360

147.47

+0.07

Sing dlr

1.362

1.3635

+0.09

Taiwan dlr

31.948

31.91

-0.12

Korean won

1328.800

1325.7

-0.23

Baht

35.730

35.74

+0.03

Peso

56.790

56.63

-0.28

Rupiah

15380.000

15350

-0.20

Rupee

83.030

83.03

+0.00

Ringgit

4.680

4.679

-0.02

Yuan

7.251

7.2768

+0.36

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

147.360

131.110

-11.03

Sing dlr

1.362

1.340

-1.65

Taiwan dlr

31.948

30.708

-3.88

Korean won

1328.800

1264.500

-4.84

Baht

35.730

34.585

-3.20

Peso

56.790

55.670

-1.97

Rupiah

15380.000

15565.000

+1.20

Rupee

83.030

82.720

-0.37

Ringgit

4.680

4.400

-5.98

Yuan

7.251

6.900

-4.83

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

