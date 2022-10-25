EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan remains pressured amid muted Asian FX

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 25 - Most Asian currencies were muted and equities were mixed on Tuesday, as investors retreated from Chinese assets amid worries that President Xi Jinping's could prioritise the state over the private sector.

More positively for Asian currencies, analysts said the latest U.S. business activity report signalled that the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate rises have started to take effect, and that the Fed might hike rates by less than the 75 basis points previously expected at its Nov 1-2 policy meeting.

Still, the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS tumbled for the third straight session to trade close to its December 2007 lows, even as shares .SSEC advanced about 1.1%.

Separately, the Vietnamese dong VND=gained marginally about 0.1%, after its central bank raised its key policy rates by 100 basis, days after Southeast Asian nation voluntarily devalued its currency to reflect fluctuations in the global market.

Analysts from Maybank said the depreciation bias on the dong is likely to continue due to the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance.

"The FX intervention to maintain the VND within the trading band will likely to put further pressure on FX reserves," they added.

The South Korean won KRW=KFTC also rose 0.3%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yields rise to 7.651%

** Singapore plans to reduce peak emissions to 60 mln tonnes CO2 in 2030

** Philippines c.bank ready to take policy actions to fight inflation

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0447 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.07

-22.69

.N225

1.17

-6.31

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.57

-13.00

.SSEC

0.74

-17.59

India

INR=IN

-0.06

-10.15

.NSEI

0.22

2.40

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.17

-8.72

.JKSE

-0.10

7.06

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.06

-12.13

.KLSE

0.00

-7.73

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-13.31

.PSI

0.09

-15.28

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.47

-17.04

.KS11

0.16

-24.78

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

-5.09

.STI

0.61

-4.34

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.29

-14.32

.TWII

-1.13

-30.23

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.31

-12.77

.SETI

0.48

-3.54

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.