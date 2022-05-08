EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Philippine peso fall most among Asian currencies

May 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.880
130.56
-0.24
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3854
-0.25
Taiwan dlr
29.751
29.66
-0.31
Korean won
1274.100
1272.7
-0.11
Baht
34.415
34.36
-0.16
Peso
52.600
52.41
-0.36
Rupiah
14515.000
14495
-0.14
Rupee
0.00
76.915
0.00
Ringgit
4.375
4.368
-0.16
Yuan
6.695
6.6651
-0.44
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
130.880
115.08
-12.07
Sing dlr
1.389
1.3490
-2.87
Taiwan dlr
29.751
27.676
-6.97
Korean won
1274.100
1188.60
-6.71
Baht
34.415
33.39
-2.98
Peso
52.600
50.99
-3.06
Rupiah
14515.000
14250
-1.83
Rupee
76.915
74.33
-3.36
Ringgit
4.375
4.1640
-4.82
Yuan
6.695
6.3550
-5.07
(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
