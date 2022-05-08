EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Philippine peso fall most among Asian currencies

May 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.880

130.56

-0.24

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3854

-0.25

Taiwan dlr

29.751

29.66

-0.31

Korean won

1274.100

1272.7

-0.11

Baht

34.415

34.36

-0.16

Peso

52.600

52.41

-0.36

Rupiah

14515.000

14495

-0.14

Rupee

0.00

76.915

0.00

Ringgit

4.375

4.368

-0.16

Yuan

6.695

6.6651

-0.44

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

130.880

115.08

-12.07

Sing dlr

1.389

1.3490

-2.87

Taiwan dlr

29.751

27.676

-6.97

Korean won

1274.100

1188.60

-6.71

Baht

34.415

33.39

-2.98

Peso

52.600

50.99

-3.06

Rupiah

14515.000

14250

-1.83

Rupee

76.915

74.33

-3.36

Ringgit

4.375

4.1640

-4.82

Yuan

6.695

6.3550

-5.07

(Compiled by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

