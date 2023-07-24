EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit lead gains in Asian currencies

July 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.270

141.44

+0.12

Sing dlr

1.330

1.3313

+0.08

Taiwan dlr

31.347

31.352

+0.02

Korean won

1280.600

1279.9

-0.05

Baht

34.510

34.48

-0.09

Peso

54.560

54.483

-0.14

Rupiah

15005.000

15020

+0.10

Rupee

81.815

81.815

+0.00

Ringgit

4.561

4.57

+0.20

Yuan

7.164

7.186

+0.31

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

141.270

131.110

-7.19

Sing dlr

1.330

1.340

+0.72

Taiwan dlr

31.347

30.708

-2.04

Korean won

1280.600

1264.500

-1.26

Baht

34.510

34.585

+0.22

Peso

54.560

55.670

+2.03

Rupiah

15005.000

15565.000

+3.73

Rupee

81.815

82.720

+1.11

Ringgit

4.561

4.400

-3.53

Yuan

7.164

6.900

-3.68

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.