EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan, Malaysian ringgit lead gains in Asian currencies

July 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0216 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.270
141.44
+0.12
Sing dlr
1.330
1.3313
+0.08
Taiwan dlr
31.347
31.352
+0.02
Korean won
1280.600
1279.9
-0.05
Baht
34.510
34.48
-0.09
Peso
54.560
54.483
-0.14
Rupiah
15005.000
15020
+0.10
Rupee
81.815
81.815
+0.00
Ringgit
4.561
4.57
+0.20
Yuan
7.164
7.186
+0.31
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
141.270
131.110
-7.19
Sing dlr
1.330
1.340
+0.72
Taiwan dlr
31.347
30.708
-2.04
Korean won
1280.600
1264.500
-1.26
Baht
34.510
34.585
+0.22
Peso
54.560
55.670
+2.03
Rupiah
15005.000
15565.000
+3.73
Rupee
81.815
82.720
+1.11
Ringgit
4.561
4.400
-3.53
Yuan
7.164
6.900
-3.68
