EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan leads losses among Asian currencies

June 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.530

139.6

+0.05

Sing dlr

1.343

1.3435

+0.03

Taiwan dlr

30.744

30.754

+0.03

Korean won

1284.500

1288.3

+0.30

Baht

34.650

34.58

-0.20

Peso

56.095

56.05

-0.08

Rupiah

14865.000

14860

-0.03

Rupee

82.430

82.43

0.00

Ringgit

4.623

4.617

-0.13

Yuan

7.167

7.1479

-0.27

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.530

131.110

-6.03

Sing dlr

1.343

1.340

-0.25

Taiwan dlr

30.744

30.708

-0.12

Korean won

1284.500

1264.500

-1.56

Baht

34.650

34.585

-0.19

Peso

56.095

55.670

-0.76

Rupiah

14865.000

15565.000

+4.71

Rupee

82.430

82.720

+0.35

Ringgit

4.623

4.400

-4.82

Yuan

7.167

6.900

-3.72

(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

