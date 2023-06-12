EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan leads losses among Asian currencies

June 13 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.530
139.6
+0.05
Sing dlr
1.343
1.3435
+0.03
Taiwan dlr
30.744
30.754
+0.03
Korean won
1284.500
1288.3
+0.30
Baht
34.650
34.58
-0.20
Peso
56.095
56.05
-0.08
Rupiah
14865.000
14860
-0.03
Rupee
82.430
82.43
0.00
Ringgit
4.623
4.617
-0.13
Yuan
7.167
7.1479
-0.27
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.530
131.110
-6.03
Sing dlr
1.343
1.340
-0.25
Taiwan dlr
30.744
30.708
-0.12
Korean won
1284.500
1264.500
-1.56
Baht
34.650
34.585
-0.19
Peso
56.095
55.670
-0.76
Rupiah
14865.000
15565.000
+4.71
Rupee
82.430
82.720
+0.35
Ringgit
4.623
4.400
-4.82
Yuan
7.167
6.900
-3.72
(Compiled by Upasana Singh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
