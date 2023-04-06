EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan leads laggards among Asian currencies

April 06, 2023 — 10:36 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

       April 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT.
    
  Currency      Latest bid  Previous     Pct
                                 day    Move
  Japan yen    131.620        131.76   +0.11
  Sing dlr     1.330          1.3298   -0.04
  Taiwan dlr   30.488         30.528   +0.13
  Korean won   1319.700       1319.1   -0.05
  Baht         34.090          34.07   -0.06
  Ringgit      4.400           4.397   -0.07
  Yuan         6.878          6.8701   -0.11
                                            
  Change so far in 2023                     
  Currency     Latest bid   End 2022     Pct
                                        Move
  Japan yen    131.620       131.110   -0.39
  Sing dlr     1.330           1.340   +0.71
  Taiwan dlr   30.488         30.708   +0.72
  Korean won   1319.700     1264.500   -4.18
  Baht         34.090         34.585   +1.45
  Peso         54.480         55.670   +2.18
  Rupiah       14910.000    15565.00   +4.39
                                   0  
  Rupee        81.885         82.720   +1.02
  Ringgit      4.400           4.400   +0.00
  Yuan         6.878           6.900   +0.32
 
 (Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh
Venkateshwaran)
 ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

