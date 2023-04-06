EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan leads laggards among Asian currencies

April 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0221 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 131.620 131.76 +0.11 Sing dlr 1.330 1.3298 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.488 30.528 +0.13 Korean won 1319.700 1319.1 -0.05 Baht 34.090 34.07 -0.06 Ringgit 4.400 4.397 -0.07 Yuan 6.878 6.8701 -0.11 Change so far in 2023 Currency Latest bid End 2022 Pct Move Japan yen 131.620 131.110 -0.39 Sing dlr 1.330 1.340 +0.71 Taiwan dlr 30.488 30.708 +0.72 Korean won 1319.700 1264.500 -4.18 Baht 34.090 34.585 +1.45 Peso 54.480 55.670 +2.18 Rupiah 14910.000 15565.00 +4.39 0 Rupee 81.885 82.720 +1.02 Ringgit 4.400 4.400 +0.00 Yuan 6.878 6.900 +0.32 (Compiled by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: EMERGING MARKETS/ASIA

