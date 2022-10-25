EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan leads Asian FX lower; shares choppy

By Archishma Iyer

Oct 25 - Most Asian currencies remained subdued and equities were volatile on Tuesday as the Chinese yuan skidded to a near 15-year low amid worries about Beijing's policy direction.

Investors across the region were jittery after Monday's broad sell-off, which was sparked by fears that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team could prioritise state over the private sector in Asia's largest economy.

The yuan fell for the third straight session to trade close to its December 2007 lows, even as a U.S. business activity report signalled that the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hikes had started to take effect and that it might raise less than expected at its next meeting.

The yuan has now lost 13% on a year-to-date basis, and is also one of the weaker performing units across Asia Pacific. Chinese shares .SSEC pared early gains to fall 0.1%.

Reuters exclusively reported China's foreign exchange regulator had sent a survey to a few banks to know about their positioning in the currency markets, in the face of a steep decline in the currency.

"Investors' caution over the outlook for the Chinese economy, is working in favour of a weaker yuan over the next few months," Moh Siong Sim, an FX strategist with the Bank of Singapore said.

The Taiwan dollar TWD=TP, the Thai baht THB=TH and the Indonesian rupiah IDR= fell between 0.1% and 0.2%.

The Singapore dollar SGD= also traded marginally lower, with the island-nation reporting a 5.3% rise in September consumer prices, beating a Reuters poll estimate of 5.2%.

"As growth risks intensify and with Monetary Authority of Singapore inflation forecast bands for 2023 setting a bigger hurdle for upside surprises, we do not factor in additional MAS tightening in our baseline projections," analysts from Goldman Sachs said in a note.

However, the Vietnamese dong VND= gained marginally about 0.1%, after its central bank raised its key policy rates by 100 basis points, days after the Southeast Asian nation voluntarily devalued its currency to reflect fluctuations in the global market.

The South Korean won PHP= and the Philippine peso PHP= notched gains of 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks remained choppy, with markets in Thailand .SET, Singapore .STI and Philippines .PSI gaining between 0.2% and 0.7%, while stocks in South Korea .KS11 Taiwan .TWII and Indonesia .JKSE down between 0.1% and 1.4%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yield down to 7.651%

** Vietnam party chief to visit China's Xi next week

** Indian shares flat; weaker Asia, Fed outlook weigh

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.01

-22.75

.N225

1.02

-6.31

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.59

-13.02

.SSEC

-0.08

-18.26

India

INR=IN

-0.11

-10.19

.NSEI

-0.28

1.89

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.21

-8.76

.JKSE

-0.14

7.01

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.02

-12.06

.KLSE

-0.07

-7.79

Philippines

PHP=

+0.02

-13.31

.PSI

0.74

-14.73

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.46

-17.05

.KS11

-0.05

-24.94

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-5.19

.STI

0.17

-4.76

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.32

-14.35

.TWII

-1.48

-30.48

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.24

-12.71

.SETI

0.62

-3.40

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

