EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan hits 6-mth low; US CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus

By Upasana Singh

June 13 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan hit a six-month low on Tuesday after the country's central bank lowered a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months, while investors awaited key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

The yuan CNY=CFXS weakened 0.2%, while equities in Shanghai .SSEC were flat after falling 0.2% earlier.

In a bid to prop up a stalling post-pandemic recovery, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points (bps) to 1.90% from 2.00%, when it injected 2 billion yuan ($279.39 million) through the short-term bond instrument.

"This move could suggest the start of additional monetary policy easing. We expect the PBOC to cut the 1-year MLF (medium-term lending facility) rate and LPR (lending loan prime rate) by 10 bps as well on June 15 and 20, respectively," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.

The world's second-largest economy and Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner is due to release May credit lending data and activity indicators later this week.

Among other Asian currencies, the South Korean won KRW=KFTC strengthened 1.1%. Thailand's baht THB=TH, Singapore dollar SGD= and the Philippine peso PHP= rose 0.1%, each.

The U.S. dollar index =USD inched 0.2% lower to 103.33 as of 0614 GMT, aiding risk sentiment.

Market participants are in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data release that is expected to show inflation cooled slightly in May, with core prices likely remaining sticky.

This may provide room for the Fed to pause its aggressive tightening cycle at its policy meeting ending Wednesday.

The upcoming CPI figures will "be the final piece of data to drive some last-minute adjustment in rate expectations ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting," IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said.

Traders currently see a 80% chance that the Fed will hold rates at the 5%-5.25% range, while pricing in a 69% chance of a rate hike in July, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Most stock markets across emerging Asia rose, tracking Wall Street's overnight gains. Equities in Thailand .SETI, Taiwan .TWII and South Korea .KS11 advanced between 0.2% and 1.5%.

In India, stocks .NSEI gained 0.6% after data on Monday showed domestic inflation eased to a more than two-year low of 4.25% in May, aided by slide in food inflation and favourable base effect.

Separately, industrial output rose 4.2% year-on-year in April, well above the estimated 1.8% expansion.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 eased 0.1%, recouping losses from the previous session. Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX tumbled 0.6% to 83.1375 per U.S. dollar.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thailand received 11.4 million foreign tourist arrivals from January to June 11 and saw spending of 472 billion baht ($13.68 billion), according to the tourism ministry

** India's 10-year benchmark yields IN10YT=RR falls 1.8 basis points to 6.998%

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0607 GMT.

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.10

-5.99

.N225

1.80

26.52

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.23

-3.69

.SSEC

-0.08

4.44

India

INR=IN

+0.05

+0.40

.NSEI

0.58

3.34

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.04

+4.70

.JKSE

-0.18

-2.05

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.06

-4.76

.KLSE

-0.48

-7.71

Philippines

PHP=

+0.07

-0.61

.PSI

0.13

-0.77

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+1.07

-0.79

.KS11

0.16

17.76

Singapore

SGD=

+0.13

-0.14

.STI

-0.48

-2.18

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.18

+0.03

.TWII

1.54

21.78

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.14

+0.16

.SETI

0.66

-6.41

($1 = 7.1585 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 34.5000 baht)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.