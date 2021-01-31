EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan eases 0.5%, most other Asian currencies flat

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0217 GMT
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.700
104.68
-0.02
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3288
-0.02
Taiwan dlr
28.015
28.412
+1.42
Korean won
1117.500
1118.8
+0.12
Baht
29.900
29.92
+0.07
Peso
48.053
48.06
+0.01
Rupiah
14010.000
14020
+0.07
Rupee
72.950
72.95
0.00
Yuan
6.461
6.43
-0.48
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
104.700
103.24
-1.39
Sing dlr
1.329
1.3209
-0.61
Taiwan dlr
28.015
28.483
+1.67
Korean won
1117.500
1086.20
-2.80
Baht
29.900
29.96
+0.20
Peso
48.053
48.01
-0.09
Rupiah
14010.000
14040
+0.21
Rupee
72.950
73.07
+0.16
Yuan
6.461
6.5283
+1.04
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
