EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan eases 0.5%, most other Asian currencies flat

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0217 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0217 GMT

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.700

104.68

-0.02

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3288

-0.02

Taiwan dlr

28.015

28.412

+1.42

Korean won

1117.500

1118.8

+0.12

Baht

29.900

29.92

+0.07

Peso

48.053

48.06

+0.01

Rupiah

14010.000

14020

+0.07

Rupee

72.950

72.95

0.00

Yuan

6.461

6.43

-0.48

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

104.700

103.24

-1.39

Sing dlr

1.329

1.3209

-0.61

Taiwan dlr

28.015

28.483

+1.67

Korean won

1117.500

1086.20

-2.80

Baht

29.900

29.96

+0.20

Peso

48.053

48.01

-0.09

Rupiah

14010.000

14040

+0.21

Rupee

72.950

73.07

+0.16

Yuan

6.461

6.5283

+1.04

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

