EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan and Malaysian ringgit lead tepid Asian FX lower

June 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.110
141.98
-0.09
Sing dlr
1.342
1.341
-0.08
Taiwan dlr
30.850
30.796
-0.18
Korean won
1284.300
1282
-0.18
Baht
34.790
34.77
-0.06
Peso
55.740
55.68
-0.11
Rupiah
15020.000
14990
-0.20
Rupee
81.935
81.935
0.00
Ringgit
4.636
4.625
-0.24
Yuan
7.177
7.162
-0.21
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
142.110
131.110
-7.74
Sing dlr
1.342
1.340
-0.17
Taiwan dlr
30.850
30.708
-0.46
Korean won
1284.300
1264.500
-1.54
Baht
34.790
34.585
-0.59
Peso
55.740
55.670
-0.13
Rupiah
15020.000
15565.000
+3.63
Rupee
81.935
82.720
+0.96
Ringgit
4.636
4.400
-5.09
Yuan
7.177
6.900
-3.86
Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4
(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
