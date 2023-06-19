News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan and Malaysian ringgit lead tepid Asian FX lower

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

June 19, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.110

141.98

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.342

1.341

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.850

30.796

-0.18

Korean won

1284.300

1282

-0.18

Baht

34.790

34.77

-0.06

Peso

55.740

55.68

-0.11

Rupiah

15020.000

14990

-0.20

Rupee

81.935

81.935

0.00

Ringgit

4.636

4.625

-0.24

Yuan

7.177

7.162

-0.21

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.110

131.110

-7.74

Sing dlr

1.342

1.340

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

30.850

30.708

-0.46

Korean won

1284.300

1264.500

-1.54

Baht

34.790

34.585

-0.59

Peso

55.740

55.670

-0.13

Rupiah

15020.000

15565.000

+3.63

Rupee

81.935

82.720

+0.96

Ringgit

4.636

4.400

-5.09

Yuan

7.177

6.900

-3.86

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.