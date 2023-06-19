EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese yuan and Malaysian ringgit lead tepid Asian FX lower

June 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.110

141.98

-0.09

Sing dlr

1.342

1.341

-0.08

Taiwan dlr

30.850

30.796

-0.18

Korean won

1284.300

1282

-0.18

Baht

34.790

34.77

-0.06

Peso

55.740

55.68

-0.11

Rupiah

15020.000

14990

-0.20

Rupee

81.935

81.935

0.00

Ringgit

4.636

4.625

-0.24

Yuan

7.177

7.162

-0.21

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

142.110

131.110

-7.74

Sing dlr

1.342

1.340

-0.17

Taiwan dlr

30.850

30.708

-0.46

Korean won

1284.300

1264.500

-1.54

Baht

34.790

34.585

-0.59

Peso

55.740

55.670

-0.13

Rupiah

15020.000

15565.000

+3.63

Rupee

81.935

82.720

+0.96

Ringgit

4.636

4.400

-5.09

Yuan

7.177

6.900

-3.86

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock markets https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Compiled by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

