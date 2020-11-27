EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese data boosts stocks, eyes on India GDP

By Shruti Sonal

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets ticked higher on Friday in thin trade as upbeat economic data from China boosted hopes of a swift rebound in the region in the months ahead, while Indian equities were flat ahead of GDP data.

Most stock indexes were set for robust gains for the month, with Thailand .SETI eyeing its best result in nearly 20 years, while Singapore .STI was on track for its best since May 2009, reflecting growing hopes for an economic recovery next year.

The Chinese data suggested factory activity in the region's biggest economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in November, while profit growth at industrial firms in October was the fastest since early 2017.

That countered the doubts which have been raised in recent days over testing of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, potentially the most accessible of the three western vaccines to have bolstered market optimism this month with late-stage trial results.

"Beyond near term noise, potential profit taking and month-end flows, we remain optimistic of a growth rebound in 2021, helped by vaccines (and) amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary support globally," Maybank analysts said in a note.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) data, due at 1200 GMT, is also expected to show a pick-up in Asia's third largest economy in the September quarter after a record contraction in the previous three months.

With some of the country's big conglomerates attracting major foreign investment, however, India's NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI has already surged almost 20% since late September and was among the top regional performers this month with an 11% gain.

"Equity markets will continue to respond positively, even though the markets globally and in India have run up quite a bit," said Sameer Narang, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

"The broader outlook for the economy is a lot better than we had thought a couple of months back."

With currency markets generally subdued due to the absence of U.S. investors for the Thanksgiving weekend, the rupee INR=, down this year against several of its big global peers, was flat ahead of the data.

The Malaysian ringgit MYR=, which had firmed 0.4% in the previous session after parliament approved the country's budget, dipped 0.1%.

Highlights:

** Malaysia's Maybank posts lower third-quarter profit as pandemic takes toll

** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 1.40 basis points at 0.525%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl index .KLSE include Axiata Group Bhd AXIA.KL, Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd PMET.KL, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0749 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.15

+4.34

.N225

0.40

12.63

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.11

+5.81

.SSEC

1.14

11.74

India

INR=IN

-0.12

-3.43

.NSEI

0.14

6.87

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.00

-1.49

.JKSE

0.43

-8.17

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.12

+0.47

.KLSE

0.08

1.56

Philippines

PHP=

-0.10

+5.19

.PSI

-1.97

-13.10

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.13

+4.82

.KS11

0.29

19.83

Singapore

SGD=

+0.04

+0.48

.STI

0.15

-11.21

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.06

+5.61

.TWII

0.15

15.59

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.00

-1.22

.SETI

0.30

-8.99

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26))

