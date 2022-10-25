EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan weakens 0.5%, S.Korean won up 0.2%

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.330

147.91

-0.28

Sing dlr

1.417

1.4162

-0.06

Taiwan dlr

32.309

32.319

+0.03

Korean won

1430.500

1433.1

+0.18

Baht

38.075

38.005

-0.18

Peso

58.680

58.64

-0.07

Rupiah

15600.000

15620

+0.13

Ringgit

4.729

4.733

+0.08

Yuan

7.298

7.2652

-0.45

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

148.330

115.08

-22.42

Sing dlr

1.417

1.3490

-4.80

Taiwan dlr

32.309

27.676

-14.34

Korean won

1430.500

1188.60

-16.91

Baht

38.075

33.39

-12.30

Peso

58.680

50.99

-13.10

Rupiah

15600.000

14250

-8.65

Rupee

82.725

74.33

-10.15

Ringgit

4.729

4.1640

-11.95

Yuan

7.298

6.3550

-12.92

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

