EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan weakens 0.5%, S.Korean won up 0.2%

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.330
147.91
-0.28
Sing dlr
1.417
1.4162
-0.06
Taiwan dlr
32.309
32.319
+0.03
Korean won
1430.500
1433.1
+0.18
Baht
38.075
38.005
-0.18
Peso
58.680
58.64
-0.07
Rupiah
15600.000
15620
+0.13
Ringgit
4.729
4.733
+0.08
Yuan
7.298
7.2652
-0.45
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
148.330
115.08
-22.42
Sing dlr
1.417
1.3490
-4.80
Taiwan dlr
32.309
27.676
-14.34
Korean won
1430.500
1188.60
-16.91
Baht
38.075
33.39
-12.30
Peso
58.680
50.99
-13.10
Rupiah
15600.000
14250
-8.65
Rupee
82.725
74.33
-10.15
Ringgit
4.729
4.1640
-11.95
Yuan
7.298
6.3550
-12.92
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.