EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan, Thai baht lead losses among mixed Asian FX

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.750

136.78

+0.02

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3915

-0.16

Taiwan dlr

30.203

30.204

0.00

Korean won

1339.800

1345.5

+0.43

Baht

36.130

36.035

-0.26

Peso

56.000

56.05

+0.09

Rupiah

14835.000

14835

0.00

Rupee

79.863

79.8625

0.00

Ringgit

4.486

4.487

+0.02

Yuan

6.852

6.8367

-0.22

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

136.750

115.08

-15.85

Sing dlr

1.394

1.3490

-3.21

Taiwan dlr

30.203

27.676

-8.37

Korean won

1339.800

1188.60

-11.29

Baht

36.130

33.39

-7.58

Peso

56.000

50.99

-8.95

Rupiah

14835.000

14250

-3.94

Rupee

79.863

74.33

-6.93

Ringgit

4.486

4.1640

-7.18

Yuan

6.369

6.3550

-0.22

(Compiled by Upasana Singh)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.