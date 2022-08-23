EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan, Thai baht lead losses among mixed Asian FX

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.750
136.78
+0.02
Sing dlr
1.394
1.3915
-0.16
Taiwan dlr
30.203
30.204
0.00
Korean won
1339.800
1345.5
+0.43
Baht
36.130
36.035
-0.26
Peso
56.000
56.05
+0.09
Rupiah
14835.000
14835
0.00
Rupee
79.863
79.8625
0.00
Ringgit
4.486
4.487
+0.02
Yuan
6.852
6.8367
-0.22
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
136.750
115.08
-15.85
Sing dlr
1.394
1.3490
-3.21
Taiwan dlr
30.203
27.676
-8.37
Korean won
1339.800
1188.60
-11.29
Baht
36.130
33.39
-7.58
Peso
56.000
50.99
-8.95
Rupiah
14835.000
14250
-3.94
Rupee
79.863
74.33
-6.93
Ringgit
4.486
4.1640
-7.18
Yuan
6.369
6.3550
-0.22
(Compiled by Upasana Singh)
((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))
