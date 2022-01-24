EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan, Singaporean dollar strengthen; most Asia FX flat

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.830
113.92
+0.08
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3456
+0.16
Taiwan dlr
27.705
27.696
-0.03
Korean won
1197.100
1196.1
-0.08
Baht
32.970
33.03
+0.18
Peso
51.340
51.28
-0.12
Rupiah
14350.000
14340
-0.07
Rupee
74.560
74.56
0.00
Ringgit
4.187
4.187
0.00
Yuan
6.331
6.355
+0.38
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
113.830
115.08
+1.10
Sing dlr
1.344
1.3490
+0.41
Taiwan dlr
27.705
27.676
-0.10
Korean won
1197.100
1188.60
-0.71
Baht
32.970
33.39
+1.27
Peso
51.340
50.99
-0.68
Rupiah
14350.000
14250
-0.70
Rupee
74.560
74.33
-0.31
Ringgit
4.187
4.1640
-0.55
Yuan
6.331
6.3550
+0.38
