EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan, Singaporean dollar strengthen; most Asia FX flat

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.830

113.92

+0.08

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3456

+0.16

Taiwan dlr

27.705

27.696

-0.03

Korean won

1197.100

1196.1

-0.08

Baht

32.970

33.03

+0.18

Peso

51.340

51.28

-0.12

Rupiah

14350.000

14340

-0.07

Rupee

74.560

74.56

0.00

Ringgit

4.187

4.187

0.00

Yuan

6.331

6.355

+0.38

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

113.830

115.08

+1.10

Sing dlr

1.344

1.3490

+0.41

Taiwan dlr

27.705

27.676

-0.10

Korean won

1197.100

1188.60

-0.71

Baht

32.970

33.39

+1.27

Peso

51.340

50.99

-0.68

Rupiah

14350.000

14250

-0.70

Rupee

74.560

74.33

-0.31

Ringgit

4.187

4.1640

-0.55

Yuan

6.331

6.3550

+0.38

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

