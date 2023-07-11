EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan, Philippine peso lead gains

July 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.460

140.37

+0.65

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3408

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

31.260

31.32

+0.19

Korean won

1294.000

1293.7

-0.02

Baht

34.680

34.77

+0.26

Peso

55.030

55.23

+0.36

Rupiah

15125.000

15135

+0.07

Rupee

82.365

82.365

0.00

Ringgit

4.649

4.655

+0.13

Yuan

7.189

7.2095

+0.29

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.460

131.110

-5.99

Sing dlr

1.338

1.340

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

31.260

30.708

-1.77

Korean won

1294.000

1264.500

-2.28

Baht

34.680

34.585

-0.27

Peso

55.030

55.670

+1.16

Rupiah

15125.000

15565.000

+2.91

Rupee

82.365

82.720

+0.43

Ringgit

4.649

4.400

-5.36

Yuan

7.189

6.900

-4.02

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

