News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan, Philippine peso lead gains

Credit: REUTERS/ELOISA LOPEZ

July 11, 2023 — 10:05 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

July 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.460

140.37

+0.65

Sing dlr

1.338

1.3408

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

31.260

31.32

+0.19

Korean won

1294.000

1293.7

-0.02

Baht

34.680

34.77

+0.26

Peso

55.030

55.23

+0.36

Rupiah

15125.000

15135

+0.07

Rupee

82.365

82.365

0.00

Ringgit

4.649

4.655

+0.13

Yuan

7.189

7.2095

+0.29

Change so far in 2023

Currency

Latest bid

End 2022

Pct Move

Japan yen

139.460

131.110

-5.99

Sing dlr

1.338

1.340

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

31.260

30.708

-1.77

Korean won

1294.000

1264.500

-2.28

Baht

34.680

34.585

-0.27

Peso

55.030

55.670

+1.16

Rupiah

15125.000

15565.000

+2.91

Rupee

82.365

82.720

+0.43

Ringgit

4.649

4.400

-5.36

Yuan

7.189

6.900

-4.02

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.