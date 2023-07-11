EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan, Philippine peso lead gains

July 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.460
140.37
+0.65
Sing dlr
1.338
1.3408
+0.19
Taiwan dlr
31.260
31.32
+0.19
Korean won
1294.000
1293.7
-0.02
Baht
34.680
34.77
+0.26
Peso
55.030
55.23
+0.36
Rupiah
15125.000
15135
+0.07
Rupee
82.365
82.365
0.00
Ringgit
4.649
4.655
+0.13
Yuan
7.189
7.2095
+0.29
Change so far in 2023
Currency
Latest bid
End 2022
Pct Move
Japan yen
139.460
131.110
-5.99
Sing dlr
1.338
1.340
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
31.260
30.708
-1.77
Korean won
1294.000
1264.500
-2.28
Baht
34.680
34.585
-0.27
Peso
55.030
55.670
+1.16
Rupiah
15125.000
15565.000
+2.91
Rupee
82.365
82.720
+0.43
Ringgit
4.649
4.400
-5.36
Yuan
7.189
6.900
-4.02
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.