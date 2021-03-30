EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan firms after PMI, Indonesia's rupiah declines

March 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.630
110.34
-0.26
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3478
+0.06
Taiwan dlr
28.505
28.519
+0.05
Korean won
1132.400
1133.6
+0.11
Baht
31.350
31.24
-0.35
Peso
48.530
48.56
+0.06
Rupiah
14500.000
14470
-0.21
Rupee
73.380
73.38
0.00
Ringgit
4.152
4.149
-0.07
Yuan
6.564
6.5724
+0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency
Latest bid
End 2020
Pct Move
Japan yen
110.630
103.24
-6.68
Sing dlr
1.347
1.3209
-1.94
Taiwan dlr
28.505
28.483
-0.08
Korean won
1132.400
1086.20
-4.08
Baht
31.350
29.96
-4.43
Peso
48.530
48.01
-1.07
Rupiah
14500.000
14040
-3.17
Rupee
73.380
73.07
-0.43
Ringgit
4.152
4.0400
-2.70
Yuan
6.564
6.5283
-0.54
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))
