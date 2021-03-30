EMERGING MARKETS-China's yuan firms after PMI, Indonesia's rupiah declines

March 31 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.630

110.34

-0.26

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3478

+0.06

Taiwan dlr

28.505

28.519

+0.05

Korean won

1132.400

1133.6

+0.11

Baht

31.350

31.24

-0.35

Peso

48.530

48.56

+0.06

Rupiah

14500.000

14470

-0.21

Rupee

73.380

73.38

0.00

Ringgit

4.152

4.149

-0.07

Yuan

6.564

6.5724

+0.13

Change so far in 2021

Currency

Latest bid

End 2020

Pct Move

Japan yen

110.630

103.24

-6.68

Sing dlr

1.347

1.3209

-1.94

Taiwan dlr

28.505

28.483

-0.08

Korean won

1132.400

1086.20

-4.08

Baht

31.350

29.96

-4.43

Peso

48.530

48.01

-1.07

Rupiah

14500.000

14040

-3.17

Rupee

73.380

73.07

-0.43

Ringgit

4.152

4.0400

-2.70

Yuan

6.564

6.5283

-0.54

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

