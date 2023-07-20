EMERGING MARKETS-China yuan, Thai baht top gainers among Asian currencies

By Rishav Chatterjee

July 20 (Reuters) - China's yuan and Thailand's baht logged the sharpest gains among emerging Asian peers on Thursday, with the baht rising for a fourth consecutive day against the dollar on hopes a new government can be formed to end a political stalemate.

The yuan CNY=CFXS strengthened as much as 0.9% to 7.162 per dollar, its biggest intraday gain since mid-March, after China's central bank made efforts to stall the currency's decline by relaxing a key cross-border financing rule.

Equities in the region largely rose, with the benchmark indices in Indonesia .JKSE, Malaysia .KLSE and the Philippines .PSI advancing between 0.4% and 1%, while those in India .NSEI, Singapore .STI and Thailand .SETI lost about 0.3%.

The Thai baht THB= appreciated by as much as 1.2% to 33.755, an over two-month high, as investors hoped for a resolution to the political uncertainty with the second-placed Pheu Thai party expected to field one of its candidates to form a government.

After more than seven hours of debate on a challenge to Pita Limjaroenrat's candidacy before a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, lawmakers voided his nomination.

"Even though supporters of the Move Forward Party took to the streets to protest against the efforts to bar Pita from running for the PM, the impact on the market seems limited for now as things remained peaceful," said PhillipCapital analysts in a note.

The Thai baht, which had so far this year lagged its Asian peers, is now recovering rapidly, reversing course in the last three weeks to appreciate more than 1.6% for the year.

"Thai economic fundamentals have no doubt improved in 2023," DBS analysts said.

China also remains in focus as investors look for Beijing to introduce more stimulus measures to revive the economy.

"The Chinese currency is rising against the dollar due to a very strong yuan fix and an adjustment on cross border financing parameter to support it," Maybank said in a note.

Elsewhere in emerging Asian markets, the Singapore dollar SGD= appreciated 0.2%, while Malaysia's ringgit MYR= and the Philippine peso PHP= depreciated around 0.1% each.

The Japanese yen JPY= firmed 0.4% after the country's trade data showed exports rose 1.5% year-on-year faster than 0.6% rise in May. Local shares slid 1.1%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** POLL-Bank Indonesia rates on hold for rest of year, cut in Q1 2024

** Thai recovery intact, policy tightening will be gradual - cenbank chief

** China willing to deepen security cooperation with Thailand - Xinhua

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0406 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.34

-5.81

.N225

-1.05

24.7

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.71

-3.80

.SSEC

-0.33

3.21

India

INR=IN

+0.09

+0.85

.NSEI

-0.20

9.33

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.03

+3.87

.JKSE

0.59

0.29

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.13

-3.21

.KLSE

0.37

-5.83

Philippines

PHP=

-0.11

+2.30

.PSI

1.01

0.63

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.07

-0.02

.KS11

-0.08

16.53

Singapore

SGD=

+0.24

+1.37

.STI

-0.26

0.48

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.03

-1.12

.TWII

0.41

21.57

Thailand

THB=TH

+0.47

+1.75

.SETI

-0.20

-8.10

