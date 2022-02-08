EMERGING MARKETS-China stocks drop on U.S. scrutiny; Diplomacy paves way for rouble rally

By Susan Mathew

Feb 8 (Reuters) - China shares weighed on the broader emerging markets index on Tuesday after Washington tightened scrutiny on several Chinese entities, while Russia's rouble outperformed after Putin-Macron talks appeared to signal a possible headway.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said some of French President Emmanuel Macron's ideas could form a basis for further joint steps. Putin agreed to no new military initiatives near Ukraine for the time being, a French official said.

The West has been strengthening sanctions rhetoric aimed at dissuading Moscow from invading Ukraine.

The rouble RUB= firmed 0.2%, Moscow-listed stocks .IMOEX gained 1%, while Russian and Ukraine dollar bonds held steady having lifted off late January lows in recent sessions.

"If things stay are they are, and economic expansion continues, no war, no sanctions - then (Russian equities are) super attractive," said Slava Smolyaninov, chief strategist and deputy head of equity research at BCS Global Markets.

"It offers great opportunity, especially in the oil and gas sector. We're talking about mid double-digit range of dividend yields. We would expect market to go 50% higher in the next 12 months, in that case."

Russia's economy ministry raised 2022 inflation outlook to 5.9% from 4%, a report said, a day ahead of official data and Friday's central bank meeting where markets now expect a 100 basis points hike in interest rates to tackle inflation.

Poland's central bank is seen hiking the key interest rate by 50 basis points later in the day. The zloty EURPLN= was up 0.3% against the euro.

The dollar's strength ahead of U.S. inflation data that could strengthen the case for hawkish monetary policy there, pressured most other emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS.

Moody's on Monday said banks in emerging Europe and Latin America are most exposed to dollarization among developing economies in the face of tighter U.S. monetary policy.

South Africa's rand ZAR= extended declines after power utility Eskom said on Monday that power cuts would resume after more breakdowns at its ailing coal-fired power stations. .J

Chinese blue-chip shares .CSI300 and Hong Kong's main index .HSI slipped 0.6% and 1.0% after the U.S. Commerce Department added 33 Chinese entities to its so-called 'unverified list', which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities.

U.S. House of Representatives also passed a multibillion-dollar bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China.

MSCI's EM hares index .MSCIEF was down 0.3%.

In Lebanon, the banking association said it opposed proposals set out in a draft government plan, saying they would cause a long loss of confidence in the financial sector.

