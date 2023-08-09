EMERGING MARKETS-China stimulus hopes lift Latam FX, Mexico's inflation eases in July

By Amruta Khandekar

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained on Wednesday as hopes of more stimulus from China following weak economic data pressured the dollar, with the Mexican peso edging higher as traders assessed a reading showing easing domestic inflation.

The Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.2% after data showed annual inflation rate in Latam's second largest economy slowed for the sixth consecutive month in July to 4.79%, continuing a downward trend spurred by a long cycle of interest rate hikes.

The data, which came a day before the Bank of Mexico's interest rate decision, also showed annual core inflation, which excludes volatile items, was at the lowest level since February 2022.

The policy decision will come at a time when Chile and Brazil have started decoupling from the U.S. Federal Reserve by cutting interest rates against a backdrop of slowing inflation, raising concerns about lower returns on the currencies which have benefitted from attractive carry.

The Mexican central bank, however has repeatedly signalled its plans to keep interest rates elevated for some time and is expected to keep rates on hold at 11.25% on Thursday.

Analysts were divided on the implications of the inflation data on the Bank of Mexico's future policy stance.

Andres Abadia, Chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said easing underlying inflationary pressures are among factors that would allow the central bank to cut rates from Q4.

However, Jason Tuvey, deputy chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics pointed to sticky services inflation, saying "rate cuts will be more gradual than most anticipate".

The broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was up 0.5% at 1439 GMT, as the dollar =USD lost steam after risk sentiment was bolstered by data showing China fell into deflation, which spurred bets of more stimulus from the world's second-largest economy.

The stimulus hopes propped up copper prices, helping the Chilean peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= climb 0.3% and 0.7% respectively, as both countries are the world's top producers of the red metal. {MET/L]

Meanwhile, the Colombian peso COP=, the currency of a top oil producer, gained 0.9% against the dollar as Brent crude touched the highest since April on tighter supply. O/R

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY was flat against the dollar.

Investors assessed data showing the country's retail sales ended the first half of 2023 in positive territory year-on-year, but lost steam since January due to higher interest rates.

MSCI's Latin American equities index .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5%, bouncing off a near one-month low hit in the previous session.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1439 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1008.38

0.47

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2435.14

0.5

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118560.07

-0.45

Mexico IPC .MXX

53721.52

0.11

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6255.66

0.23

Argentina MerVal .MERV

475221.85

1.936

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1156.87

-1.41

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8989

-0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0720

0.21

Chile peso CLP=CL

860

0.17

Colombia peso COP=

4043.02

0.86

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6943

0.71

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

285.1500

-0.33

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

592

1.01

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by David Evans)

