EMERGING MARKETS-China slide limits gains for emerging market shares

By Susan Mathew

April 13 (Reuters) - China shares limited gains for emerging market stocks on Wednesday, as weak imports data from the country added to fears of slowing global economic growth.

With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war exacerbating fears of rising inflation and falling demand, data on Wednesday showed China's imports unexpectedly fell in March over COVID curbs. In Japan, core machinery orders posted their biggest monthly fall in nearly two years in February.

MSCI's index of emerging market shares .MSCIEF rose 0.7%, moving further away from four-week lows, but mainland China shares .SSEC, .CSI300 lost almost 1%. .SS

"The war in Ukraine has sparked concern about surging global food prices and food supply in emerging markets... an important consequence is that food inflation will hit fresh multi-year highs in many EMs this year," said Liam Peach, EM economist with capital Economics.

"It will also aggravate external imbalances in many countries. Large food importing countries, such as those in North Africa, will experience larger import bills at a time when they are already rising due to higher oil prices."

Dampening prospects for peace talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on-and-off negotiations with Kyiv was "a dead-end situation", and promised that Russia would achieve all of its "noble" aims in Ukraine.

Russia's rouble was just below 80 a dollar in Moscow RUBUTSTN=MCX, while it was at 82 in the interbank market RUB=.

Turkey's lira TRY= gave up early gains to trade flat ahead of the central bank's policy decision on Thursday. They key interest rate is seen unchanged at 14% and the unorthodox policy is likely to continue despite an expected further rise in inflation after it hit 61% last month, a Reuters poll showed.

Sources said Turkey's central bank was considering raising the share of foreign currency revenues that exporters are required to sell to the bank to 40% from 25% now.

"Such FX sales will, however, not help the lira's fundamentals significantly – it would boost CBT's FX reserves modestly, at the cost of smaller FX balances at other banks, but this in no way would support the lira exchange rate," said Tatha Ghose, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

In Sri Lanka, the prime minister offered talks on Wednesday with protesters calling for the government to step down over its handing of an economic crisis.

The country's 2027 sovereign dollarbond USY8137FAH11=TE rose, while the 2026 bond USY8137FAF54=TE slipped. Both had hit record lows this week.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.