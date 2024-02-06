EMERGING MARKETS-China policy support boosts Latin American assets; Brazilian financials lead gains

By Amruta Khandekar and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Most Latin American stocks and currencies climbed on Tuesday as China's efforts to ramp up support for its downtrodden markets boosted risk appetite and lifted commodity prices, though caution about the timing of U.S. interest rate cuts kept a lid on gains.

MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUSrose 0.9% while regional stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 2.5%, posting their best day since Dec. 14 and in line with broader emerging market peers .MSCIEF.

A slew of announcements from China's securities regulator, signaled more support for the country's battered stock markets, boosting commodity prices and lifting global emerging market assets.

"Risk on as the China national team supports equities and hope for further stimulus continues ahead of Lunar New Year," Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY Mellon, wrote in a note.

Savage, however, noted that "most doubt this is sustainable, as buying rather than selling requires confidence both at home and abroad."

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP index led the charge among Latin American indexes, gaining 2% on back of financial stocks.

Shares of Bradesco BBDC4.SA, a financial services company, leapt more than 5%. Brazilian payment processor Cielo CIEL3.SAsaid late on Monday that Bradesco and Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA had decided together with Grupo Elopar to launch a tender offer to take Cielo private.

Itau UnibancoITUB4.SA rose 3.7% after its CEO said the company may pay out extraordinary dividends for 2024.

Both stocks and foreign exchange indexes in Latin America have risen after two straight days of declines as traders dialed back expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in March.

The Brazilian real BRL= rose 0.4% after the governor of the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said an upward surprise in economic activity is anticipated.

The central bank saidearlier on Tuesday in the minutes of its latest policy decision that a tighter labor market, with above-inflation wage rises, could slow the decline of inflation to the central bank's target.

"The forward guidance (unchanged) signals the maintenance of the current pace of rate cuts in the next meetings and the need to maintain a contractionary monetary stance," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

China's support measures lifted prices of copper, helping Chile's peso CLP= bounce off more than a one-year low. The currency was last up 0.7%. Chile is the world's leading copper producer.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 advanced 0.4% as oil prices rose, while Mexican stocks .MXXrose 1.3%.

Mexico's PresidentAndres Manuel Lopez Obrador proposed sweeping constitutional reforms on Monday, including measures to overhaul the judiciary, electoral law, pensions and environmental regulations just months before Mexicans will vote to choose his successor.

Argentinian stocks .MERVfell 3% as investors awaited the outcome ofvoting on parts of libertarian President Javier Milei's economic reform bill.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1000.03

1.7

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2586.90

2.52

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

130248.90

2.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

58994.46

1.32

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6002.50

-0.05

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1219096.97

-3.323

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1274.24

0.14

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9625

-0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0495

0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

946.4

0.74

Colombia peso COP=

3956.11

-0.13

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8498

0.03

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

829.5000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1125

3.11

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

