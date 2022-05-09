EMERGING MARKETS-China lockdowns, global growth concerns fuel losses in Asian FX

By Harshita Swaminathan

May 9 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies, stocks and bonds slid at the start of the week as further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in China raised pressure on its economy, while concerns over global growth persisted.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS fell 0.7% to trade at 6.711 to the dollar, its lowest since November 2020. The Philippine peso PHP= also edged 0.4% lower in thin trade on the day of its presidential election.

China, the region's largest economy, also reported faster-than-expected growth in exports for April, while imports were flat as COVID-19 curbs weighed on the economy.

MSCI's emerging markets index .MSCIEF also dropped 0.8% to a 22-month low.

The Philippines stock market was shut as voters headed to the polls.

Former senator and congressman Ferdinand Marcos Jr is expected to beat incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo in the race for the presidency.

"Some level of policy uncertainty could induce near-term caution in PHP, but this could fade in the months ahead if Marcos picks a credible economic team", analysts at Maybank said, adding that Marcos is viewed as less market-friendly than Robredo.

Bond yields across the region also spiked sharply, with yields in Singapore SG10YT=RR adding 107 basis points to 2.894%, their highest since 2015. Yields in Indonesia ID10YT=RR also rose 127 basis points to a near 2-year high of 7.126%.

"The drivers are not the domestic or even regional conditions. It is this global bond yield move", says Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, adding that investors were awaiting U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday.

Share markets weakened globally amid growing fears that the global economy could tip into recession, as central banks tighten monetary policy to counter rising inflation. MKTS/GLOB

The Singapore dollar SGD= fell 0.4% to hit its lowest since July 2020. The South Korea won KRW=KFTC dropped 0.3% to hit an over two-year low, while its stocks .KS11 slipped 1.2% to a two-month low.

Indonesia's GDP grew 5.01% year-on-year in the first quarter, marginally better than expected, while consumer prices in April rose at their fastest pace in over four years.

Returning from a week-long holiday, Indonesian share markets fell 4.4% and were set for their sharpest drop since September 2020, while the rupiah IDR= dipped 0.2% to a 10-month low.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** India bond yield IN10YT=RR up 43 basis points to 7.491%, highest level since 2019

** Indian rupee INR=IN hits record low

** Taiwanese stocks .TWII down 1.9% to hit near one-year low

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0522 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.38

-12.19

.N225

-2.34

-8.41

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.70

-5.32

.SSEC

0.12

-17.44

India

INR=IN

-0.67

-4.00

.NSEI

-1.06

-6.43

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.28

-1.96

.JKSE

-3.88

5.57

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.21

-4.87

.KLSE

-0.75

-0.95

Philippines

PHP=

-0.46

-3.15

.PSI

0.00

-5.09

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.13

-6.71

.KS11

-1.34

-12.38

Singapore

SGD=

-0.40

-3.02

.STI

-0.10

5.28

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.20

-6.83

.TWII

-1.83

-11.59

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.61

-3.41

.SETI

-1.01

-2.68

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

