EMERGING MARKETS-China drags stocks lower on virus woes, FX flat as c.bank meetings begin

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 14 (Reuters) - China shares dragged emerging markets lower on Tuesday, following new coronavirus-related disruptions, while most currencies were subdued as cautious investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings this week.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF fell 0.7%, with Chinese stocks, which make up more than a third of the index, weighing the most.

Chinese markets fell as several companies in the one of the country's largest manufacturing hubs suspended operations to contain a COVID-19 outbreak. The yuan CNY=CFXS was largely flat. .SS

Shares of several property developers also fell as uncertainty remained over debt repayments in the sector. China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, the second-largest real estate developer in the country, sank 7% to a record low.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was flat against the euro, ahead of a central bank rate decision due at 1300 GMT, where the bank is expected to hike rates by 30 basis points (bps) to 2.40%, according to a Reuters poll.

The bank is the first among several of its emerging market peers to meet this week, and is largely expected to hike rates to tackle rising inflation.

"A combination of higher CPI inflation and poor performance of the forint should add to the pressure on the Monetary Council to continue raising its one-week auction deposit rate," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note.

"On the other hand, the recent worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic should make the size of this increase very small."

Investors are also awaiting signals from the bank on when it intends to stop pandemic-era quantitative easing.

Turkey's lira TRY= sank more than 2%, as investors expected the central bank to cut rates this week despite rising inflation.

The lira had crashed to a record low of nearly 15 to the dollar on Monday, prompting the central bank to intervene for the fourth time in two weeks.

Lira volatility levels were also seen rising to 2018 levels, when Turkey had experienced a currency crisis.

Turkish stocks .XU100 jumped 2.3% to a record high, as investors viewed stocks as the safest way to maintain exposure to the market.

Most stock bourses in Europe, the Middle East and Africa moved in a flat-to-low range, while currencies followed a similar trend as the dollar traded steady ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting later in the day.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

