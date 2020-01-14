EMERGING MARKETS-China data powers Chilean peso; most Latam currencies firm

By Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies gained slightly on Tuesday, as better-than-expected trade data from China lifted the Chilean peso, while investors also awaited the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal later in the week.

Data from China showed unwrought copper imports in December rose to their highest level since March 2016, while iron ore imports last year rose to just below their all-time annual peak.

The figures helped boost prices of both materials, among the biggest exports for Latin American economies including Brazil and Chile, and lifted shares of Brazil's Vale VALE3.SA, the top exporter of iron ore, to their highest level in over a year. MET/L

The Chilean peso CLP= firmed as much as 1% and was on track for its best session in nearly a week, while Brazil's real BRL= gained 0.2% after declining for three days in a row.

The wider MSCI regional currencies index .MILA0000CUS was flat after earlier rising about 0.1%.

Although demand for riskier assets has returned with a broader brightening in sentiment this month, analysts said traders were cautious about buying into Chile's currency in the wake of rare anti-government protests last year.

"Chile benefits from positive trade data from China, but we have to see what happens on the political side," said You Na Park-Heger, EM analyst at Commerzbank.

Other Latin American assets have also logged choppy trading in the past week as fragile economic growth in local economies overshadowed optimism about concrete indications of a truce in the bruising U.S.-China trade dispute.

A basket of Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS shed 0.4% on Tuesday, with all the major country indexes trading in the red. By contrast, world stocks hovered near all-time highs. MKTS/GLOB

Brazil's stock index .BVSP was down about 0.3%, declining in seven of the past eight sessions as Latin America's biggest economy missed out on the trade-fueled rally on a spate of mixed economic indicators.

On Tuesday, the Brazilian government raised the 2020 GDP growth projection to 2.4% from 2.32%, adding that it expects consumer prices measured by the IPCA index to rise 3.62% in the year, up from its previous forecast of 3.53%.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell 0.4%, while Mexican equities .MXX were down 0.5%, breaking a four-day winning streak. Argentina's MerVal .MERV gave up 2.5% and was on course for its worst session since mid-December.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1507 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1142.92

-0.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2901.39

-0.35

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117017.64

-0.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

44609.65

-0.53

Chile SPIPSA .SPIPSA

4937.27

-0.43

Argentina MerVal .MERV

40982.47

-2.464

Colombia Colcap .COLCAP

1651.55

-0.02

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1421

-0.05

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8060

-0.07

Chile peso CLP=CL

771.8

0.44

Colombia peso COP=

3281.03

-0.44

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.3278

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

60.0400

-0.12

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie)

