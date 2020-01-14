EMERGING MARKETS-China data powers Chilean peso; Latam stocks falter

By Susan Mathew and Sagarika Jaisinghani

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chile's peso broke a three-day losing run on Tuesday, lifted by strong Chinese copper import data, while Latin American stocks fell for a second day, with markets now focused on the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal.

Data from China showed unwrought copper imports in December rose to their highest level since March 2016, while iron ore imports last year rose to just below their all-time annual peak.

The figures helped boost prices of both materials, among the biggest exports for Latin American economies such as Brazil and Chile. Shares of Brazil's Vale VALE3.SA, the top exporter of iron ore, rose to their highest level in over a year. MET/L

The Chilean peso CLP= firmed as much as 1% against a steady dollar. FRX/

"Chile benefits from positive trade data from China, but we have to see what happens on the political side," said You Na Park-Heger, EM analyst at Commerzbank, referring to social unrest in the country that hammered markets in October.

Brazil's real BRL= gained 0.2% after declining for three days in a row. The country's government on Tuesday raised its 2020 economic growth projection, as well as its forecast of consumer prices.

After delivering four rate cuts last year, the central bank's decision in its upcoming February meeting will be watched for clues on policy direction this year.

Investors around the globe turned their attention to the signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal expected to take place on Wednesday, looking for details of the deal as well as commentary on Phase 2 of trade negotiations.

Among stocks, a basket of Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS shed 0.2%, with all major country indexes trading well in the red. In contrast, world stocks hovered near all-time highs. MKTS/GLOB

Vales's rally failed to lift Brazil shares, with the Bovespa index .BVSP down 0.2%, marking its seventh decline in the past eight sessions. Banks and energy stock were the biggest drags.

State oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA, PETR3.SA said it would idle a loss-making fertilizer plant in Paraná state.

Chilean stocks .SPIPSA fell 0.7% to log their worst session in three weeks, while Mexican equities .MXX were down 0.8%, breaking a four-day winning streak.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1935 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1143.00

-0.09

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2906.84

-0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

117083.58

-0.21

Mexico IPC .MXX

44499.71

-0.78

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4922.18

-0.74

Argentina MerVal .MERV

41253.69

-1.818

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1647.94

-0.24

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.1291

0.27

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7880

0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

770.7

0.58

Colombia peso COP=

3286.1

-0.59

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.321

0.33

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

60.0500

-0.13

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

