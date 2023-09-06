EMERGING MARKETS-China data fears, global growth concerns drag stocks, FX lower

By Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Wednesday, driven by weakness in Chinese equities ahead of domestic trade data, while currencies slid against a steady dollar as jitters over global growth weighed on risk sentiment.

MSCI's emerging market index for stocks .MSCIEF slid 0.4%, after China shares declined 0.2% as investors expected the country's exports and imports to continue their declines but at a slow pace.

Shares of China's Country Garden soared 21%, boosting the property index, after the developer made interest payments on U.S. dollar bonds hours ahead of a grace period deadline, pulling back from the brink of default for the second time in four days.

EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS fell to a two-week low, edging 0.1% lower against the greenback.

The yuan CNY=CFXS fell to a 10-month low against a buoyant dollar before paring some losses, as state banks stepped in to offer support to prevent the local currency from sinking further.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta said the country is expected to achieve its 2023 growth target of around 5%, set earlier this year.

Polish zloty EURPLN= fell 0.1% against the euro ahead of the National Bank of Poland's interest rate decision. A Reuters poll expects the central bank to cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%.

"We do expect the first cut today, which can be the launch of the easing cycle, and expect the cycle may continue next year. Although, the question is whether it may even happen at the beginning of 2024," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank.

Hungarian forint EURHUF= was muted against the euro after data showed that calendar-adjusted retail sales fell by an annual 7.6% in July following an 8.3% drop in June, as the eastern European nation battles a technical recession.

Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 was trading at 26.82, weakened slightly against the dollar ahead of a scheduled announcement on Turkey's medium-term economic plan by President Tayyip Erdogan as the government grapples with economic challenges.

The South African rand ZAR=D3 was steady in early trade, as the country continued to be battered by its worst rolling blackouts on record.

Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore ASHM.L reported a 6% fall in annual profit on Wednesday and assets under management slumped by almost a quarter, as investors sought to curb risk amid choppy financial markets worldwide.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, credit ratings agency Fitch has placed Gabon on "rating watch negative", citing high political uncertainty in the Central African nation following a military coup last month.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

