EMERGING MARKETS-China COVID surge weighs on stocks, FX ahead of Fed meeting

By Riya Sharma

March 15 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets slid on Tuesday while currencies were subdued, weighed down by concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in China, bets of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Market participants were squarely focussed on the Fed, which is expected to hike interest rates for the first time in three years by 25 basis points to offset rising inflation, while surging COVID cases in China fuelled fears of an economic slowdown.

That weighed on the region, with equities in South Korea .KS11 and Malaysia .KLSE down more than 0.5% each, while Thailand shares .SETI lost 0.6%.

"The ongoing uncertainty over the war in Ukraine, China's outlook and a number of other geopolitical factors, along with the anticipated rate hikes from central banks, is keeping risk appetite in Asian equity markets in check," said Mitul Kotecha, a senior EM strategist at TD Securities.

A cool-down in commodity prices has been "helpful for Asia, but generally it's still at a very elevated level. So, any risk rally still looks very tentative," Kotecha said.

Oil prices plunged to a two-week low as China's efforts to curb its largest COVID outbreak in two years raised demand concerns and hopes of a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict lingered. O/R

Singaporean shares .STI climbed 0.4%, while Philippine stocks .PSI surged 3%, hitting their highest in nearly seven months, after a top official said the economic impact of the Ukraine crisis would be temporary.

Moves in regional currencies were largely tepid, though the Taiwan dollar TWD=TP and the Thai baht THB= eased alongside the yuan CNY=CFXS, which hit a three-month low.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE fell 0.3% after gaining up to 0.6% as analysts expect the country's central bank to only raise rates in the third quarter.

Bank Indonesia will hold its policy meeting on Thursday.

"Bank Indonesia can afford to delay rate hike for two reasons – low inflation aided by high subsidy and continued debt monetisation by the central bank, with the later ensuring that yields remain well contained," said Kunal Kundu, an economist with Societe Generale.

"However, whether bond inflows will regain traction is a different matter altogether, as the current risk-off scenario and low real yield differential with UST will likely come in the way of inflows."

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainers on the Jakarta stock index .JKSE include Wahana Pronatural Tbk PT WAPO.JK, up 32.31%, and Capitol Nusantara Indonesia Tbk PT CANI.JK, up 29.37%

** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd PCGB.KL, down 3.65%, and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd PMET.KL, down 3.5%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0700 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.14

-2.75

.N225

0.15

-11.97

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.30

-0.46

.SSEC

-4.28

-15.22

India

INR=IN

+0.10

-2.81

.NSEI

0.04

-2.74

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.08

-0.47

.JKSE

-0.30

5.32

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.10

-1.00

.KLSE

-0.50

1.44

Philippines

PHP=

+0.00

-2.67

.PSI

1.32

-3.03

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.04

-4.36

.KS11

-0.91

-11.96

Singapore

SGD=

-0.02

-1.32

.STI

0.61

4.10

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.35

-3.34

.TWII

-1.95

-7.10

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.45

-0.36

.SETI

-0.61

-0.46

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

