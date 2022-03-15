EMERGING MARKETS-China COVID cases, Fed meeting weigh on Latam assets

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks fell on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases in China and angst over the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates this week dampened risk appetite in the face of the Russian assault on Ukraine.

Economies in Latin America remain major exporters of agricultural goods and raw materials to China, which saw a spike in case numbers of COVID-19 amid fears it will hurt the mainland's economic growth in the first quarter.

Peru's Sol PEN= fell 0.4%, while Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= and Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.8% each as a fall in oil and industrial metal prices weighed on the commodity-heavy countries. O/RMET/L

"Falling oil prices are hitting the region's oil producers – I think that helps to explain the Colombian peso's underperformance today," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Assets in Central and South American countries have benefited from the recent surge in commodity prices, but investors are questioning how sustainable this boost would be as markets start to price in a 25 basis point rate hike by the U.S. Fed on Wednesday.

"Commodities have cooled, partly on China growth risks but rising U.S. rates are becoming a headwind for EM rates again, and the Fed may not change this trend," said Dirk Willer, global head of macro and asset allocation at Citi.

Peru's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.86% in January compared with the same month last year, data showed.

Investors eye Brazil's central bank that is expected to raise its key rate by 100 basis points on Wednesday and evaluate an escalation of its already aggressive policy tightening as red-hot global commodity prices stir up domestic inflation.

"The growing inflation risks – particularly from higher energy inflation – mean the tone of Copom's statement will be very much on the hawkish side," said Capital Economics' Jackson.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS fell 0.9, while its stocks counterpart .MILA00000PUS dropped 1.4%.

Consumer prices rose 4.7% in February in Argentina, more than expected in the South American country already battling annual inflation running at over 50%.

Ukraine-Russia talks showed no signs of a major breakthrough, while adding to the nervousness of possible new tensions between China and the United States. Washington has warned Beijing against providing military or financial help to Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX closed higher against the dollar in Moscow trading.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1027.55

-2.6

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2318.83

-1.38

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108962.29

-0.88

Mexico IPC .MXX

52855.36

0.09

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4623.00

0.77

Argentina MerVal .MERV

84240.15

-0.842

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1522.77

0.32

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1577

-0.74

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.8276

0.35

Chile peso CLP=CL

809.7

0.30

Colombia peso COP=

3823.06

-0.77

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.736

-0.16

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

109.3100

-0.10

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

197

1.52

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell and Sandra Maler)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.