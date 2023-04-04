EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso up ahead of central bank decision, Brazil's Natura jumps

By Shashwat Chauhan and Shreyashi Sanyal

April 4 (Reuters) - Chile's peso was cautiously higher on Tuesday as its central bank was expected to hold interest rates steady later in the day, while Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura jumped on the sale of its luxury brand to L'Oreal.

Chile's peso CLP= added 0.7% against the dollar, with analysts expecting the country's central bank to hold its key policy rate at 11.25%.

"If the central bank of Chile can say that they can hold back on hiking interest rates, that may not necessarily be a very dovish thing ... it depends on how they present it," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex in Washington.

"So it may not be necessarily a very dovish pause, it may be a hawkish break."

Oil prices extended gains after a surprise production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries along with its allies (OPEC+) over the weekend, pushing up the currencies of oil exporting Latin American currencies.

The Mexican peso MXN= edged 0.1% higher after Monday's decline, while Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.5%.

Latin American currencies posted their best quarterly performance in a year on Friday, outperforming their emerging market peers .MIEM00000CUS, boosted by hawkish central bank policies in the region and hopes of a rebound in top commodities consumer China.

Brazil's real BRBY lagged its peers, falling 0.2% and also pushing the MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS down 0.2%, marking its first drop in 12 days.

Brazil's Economic Policy Secretary Guilherme Mello said the current growth potential of the Brazilian economy is 2.5%, while highlighting that macroeconomic conditions are in place for the central bank to cut interest rates.

The country's Bovespa stock .BVSP index gained 1.4% as Natura & CoNTCO3.SA rose more than 5% after it agreed to sell Australian luxury brand Aesop to French cosmetics company L'Oreal OREP.PA for an enterprise value of $2.53 billion.

Meanwhile, Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 7% for the second consecutive month, in line with expectations. The leu RONEUR= was flat against the euro after gaining earlier in the day.

Pakistan's central bank raised its key interest rate to a record 21% as the cash-strapped country bid to curb crippling food inflation and maintain the confidence of foreign creditors.

Its rupee PKR= hit an all-time low of 287 against the dollar earlier in the day.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1447 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

988.22

-0.1

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2194.84

0.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

102800.42

1.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

53935.93

0.1

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5247.40

-1.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

253251.07

-0.568

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1187.69

0.38

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0690

0.02

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.0627

-0.04

Chile peso CLP=CL

806

0.31

Colombia peso COP=

4579.48

0.45

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7706

-0.34

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

210.7800

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

389

0.77

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan & Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

