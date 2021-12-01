EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso slides over 1% on copper price worries

By Susan Mathew

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chile's peso slipped 1.3% on Wednesday on the prospect of falling copper prices, while most other Latin American currencies firmed against a steady dollar.

Chile's currency CLP= moved back towards seven-month lows, while the Santiago stocks index .SPIPSA sank 3.4%, extending losses to a seventh straight session.

Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said on Wednesday it expects copper prices to fall in a year to between $3.80 and $3.90 per pound, down from prices currently just below $4.30 per pound.

Copper prices on the London Metals Exchange gave up gains to slip 0.3% after Codelco's estimate. MET/L

Data on Wednesday also showed economic activity in Chile jumped 15% in October from a year ago, but missed analysts estimates.

"We doubt that Chile's economy will continue to operate above its potential as several challenges to growth are emerging," said EM economist Nikhil Sanghani with Capital Economics, citing slowing growth in China, the pandemic, and a hawkish monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to soon spread to other countries in North and South America after being detected in Canada and Brazil, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday.

"While the market is trying to ascertain how negative a shock Omicron may be, volatility is likely to stay high, with a negative bias for risky assets," economists at Citi wrote in a client note.

"We have been negative on EMFX going into this, and Omicron should give another boost to EMFX weakness."

Brazil's real BRBY slipped 0.4% to one-month lows.

Most other Latam currencies rose, with rising oil prices helping Mexico's peso MXN= extend gains to a third straight session, while Colombia's peso COP= pulled further away from 19-month lows. O/R

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Brazil's main index .BVSP losing 1%, while Argentine stocks surged almost 6% - on track for their best session in 16 months.

Argentina's government said that a team from the economy ministry and central bank would travel to Washington this weekend to meet with International Monetary Fund staff and push forward talks over a new deal.

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that the country should privatize state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA, PETR3.SA before it becomes irrelevant and oil loses value. Shares were up between 0.7% and 1%.

A Reuters poll showed Brazil's stocks are likely to rebound in 2022 from this year's steep decline, as investors hunt for bargains but that political uncertainty in the run-up to the country's 2022 presidential vote could pose risks.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1435 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1228.23

1.3

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2040.08

0.16

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100819.40

-1.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

50485.67

1.58

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4332.49

-3.38

Argentina MerVal .MERV

83918.37

5.803

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1418.68

3.26

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6604

-0.44

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.3684

0.32

Chile peso CLP=CL

837.9

-1.40

Colombia peso COP=

3963.76

0.72

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.07

-0.40

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

101.0000

-0.06

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

