EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso plummets to one-month low on constitution vote shock

By Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar

May 17 (Reuters) - Chilean risk assets tumbled on Monday after a shock result in the vote over the drafting of a new constitution, while higher oil prices and a positive U.S. economic outlook helped support the Brazilian real and Mexican peso.

The Chilean peso CLP= fell 2.2% and was set for its worst day since January this year, after the country's ruling center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft a new constitution, increasing the chances of the passing of more radical proposals.

The copper-producing country's bonds, currency and stocks all sank as jitters spread amongst investors, fearful that Chile's market-friendly constitution, dating from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, could face a major overhaul.

"The election results attest to deep distrust of the political establishment and rejection of the traditional political structures. This could translate into a very noisy constitution drafting process," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

"We expect the new Constitution to validate a larger, more interventionist state... This would add further pressure on the already deteriorating fiscal/debt dynamics, and a potential shift away from hitherto investment-friendly policies and institutions could weigh on medium-term macroeconomic performance."

The Peruvian sol PEN= fell 1.1% after its socialist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo said on Sunday night he would raise taxes and royalties on Peru's key mining sector and renegotiate the tax contracts of large companies if elected to high office next month.

Commodity-focussed currencies like the Mexican peso MXN= gained 0.4%, tracking higher oil prices, while Colombian markets were closed for a hioliday.

Meanwhile, a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and restrictions in major Asian economies and disappointing Chinese data saw investors pivot out of risk-heavy assets. MKTS/GLOB

The risk-off sentiment added to pressure on Latam assets, given that the region has already been struggling with a damaging wave of COVID-19 infections this year.

Disappointing retail sales and factory output data from China also hurt regional sentiment, given that the country is a major export destination for metals and agricultural goods from Latam.

Brazil's real BRBY,BRL= gained for the second consecutive session on higher prices of iron ore, the country's top export, while recent interest rate hikes by Brazil's central bank saw speculators going long on the currency in two years.

Investors also dialed up their expectations for economic growth, data showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1310.43

0.22

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2506.26

0.19

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

122962

0.89

Mexico IPC .MXX

49395.4

0.36

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4193.89

-8.32

Argentina MerVal .MERV

56097.2

2.27

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1289.75

2.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2554

0.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.774

0.42

Chile peso CLP=CL

715.5

-2.23

Colombia peso COP=

3682.88

NOT AVAILABLE

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.713

-0.99

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.13

-0.09

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alistair Bell)

