EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso, Peruvian sol lead Latam FX lower

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chile's peso eased on Friday, tracking soft copper prices, while the Peruviansol dropped in the aftermath of violent protests, amid growing hopes of smaller hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The peso CLP= slid 0.5% against the greenback, as prices of the red metal, of which Chile is a top producer, took a breather following their sharp rally this week.MET/L

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS have gained 2.8% so far this week and were on track for their second week of gains, in an upbeat start to January and 2023.

Peru's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75% on Thursday, as the nation battles the highest inflation in a quarter of a century.

"Although inflation has already shown signs of slowing, it has been without conviction, and the central bank will seek to ensure that inflation returns to the target range," said Mario Guerrero, deputy head economist for Peru at Scotiabank.

Thousands took to the streets of Peru's capital Lima in a peaceful protest against the new government and president, after weeks of bloody clashes triggered by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo left at least 42 dead.

"In the near-term, the protests could put further upward pressure on inflation," William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics wrote in a note.

"Peru has been one of the fastest growing economies in the region over the past few decades, but it's hard to see that continuing."

The sol has lagged peers so far this year, up just 0.3%, compared to other Latin American currencies gaining nearly 3% each.

Peru's economy likely grew slightly less than 2.9% last year, a senior central bank official said, suggesting that the South American country's economy expanded less than previously forecast, due in part to an explosion of social unrest that began in December.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= was flat against the dollar.

Data showed economic activity in Brazil fell more than expected in November, in the fourth straight month of contraction.

Shares of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA fell more than 1%. The government has officially nominated Jean Paul Prates to serve as its chief executive officer and board member, the company said.

The Colombian peso COP= dipped 0.1% on Friday, and has added 3.5% so far this week.

Emerging market bonds are off to a roaring start to the new year. Developing countries have sold $39 billion worth of international bonds since the start of 2023, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies 1918 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1030.79

1.23

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2295.83

0.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111025.62

-0.74

Mexico IPC .MXX

53847.36

0.47

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5157.40

-0.85

Argentina MerVal .MERV

241430.38

3.108

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1331.32

-0.4

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0947

0.08

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.7438

0.44

Chile peso CLP=CL

825.9

-1.03

Colombia peso COP=

4684.56

-0.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8001

-0.68

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

181.2600

-0.15

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

365

-1.10

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru. Editing by Sharon Singleton and Alistair Bell)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.