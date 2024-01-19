EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso outshines Latin American peers, stocks mixed

By Amruta Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies ticked higher on Friday with Chile's peso outperforming as copper prices bounced back, while stocks struggled at the end of a week where investors scaled back bets on U.S. interest rate cuts.

The MSCI index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.4% at 1930 GMT against a steady dollar, but set for weekly declines of 1.3%.

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.9% to trade at 909.1 to the dollar as the currency of the world's biggest copper producer was boosted by a rise in prices of the metal. MET/L

Chile's state-owned Codelco said on Friday it reached an early collective contract agreement with supervisors at its Ministro Hales mine, avoiding the risk of a strike. A broader gauge of Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS rose 0.8% but was set for a weekly loss of 3.4% - the steepest since early October.

Signs of a resilient U.S. economy and hawkish remarks from global central bankers this week have tempered bets of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, sparking a rally in the dollar =USD and hurting risk-sensitive emerging market assets. FRX/

"The January sell-off in emerging market currencies is sustaining and confounding the market consensus that the USD would be weak in 2024," BofA Global Research strategists wrote.

"Indeed, the working assumption going into this year was that a Fed easing cycle would favor EM carry, characterized by high carry to volatility ratios, however, the underperformance of MXN was evident over the past week."

Mexico's peso MXN= was last up 0.2% against the dollar after data showed Latin America's second largest economy likely grew 2.6% in December. Separate data showed Mexican retail sales rose 0.1% in November from October.

The Brazilian real BRL= was flat, while Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.3%.

Brazil's economic activity lagged expectations in November, central bank data showed on Friday.

The Colombian peso COP= reversed initial losses to inch 0.1% higher. S&P Global Ratings on Thursday revised the country's credit outlook to "negative" on subdued economic growth prospects.

S&P's decision was met with skepticism by Wall Street banks and investors, who said the move was "unexpected" and "inconsistent."

Stocks in Colombia .COLCAP were down 0.6%, while Mexican shares .MXX advanced 1.0%.

Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP index edged up 0.1%, while Argentinian stocks .MERV advanced 3.4%, taking their weekly gains to 13.4%. Data showed Argentina posted a trade surplus of $1.02 billion in December.

Elsewhere, The International Monetary Fund's board approved a first review of Ghana's loan programme, allowing for the immediate disbursement of about $600 million under its $3 billion bailout programme.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

971.28

1.03

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2510.25

0.76

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

127436.73

0.1

Mexico IPC .MXX

55269.42

1.03

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5844.60

-0.39

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1171894.66

3.375

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1268.09

-0.63

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9283

0.07

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1045

0.24

Chile peso CLP=CL

909.1

0.92

Colombia peso COP=

3908.01

0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7364

-0.12

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

819.7000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1200

3.33

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis, Kirsten Donovan)

