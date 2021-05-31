EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso outperforms; Peru's sol drops ahead of elections

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

May 31 (Reuters) - Chile's peso outperformed Latin American peers on Monday as prices for the country's top export, copper, rose on supply concerns, while the Peruvian sol fell ahead of final round presidential elections on June 6.

The Chilean peso CLP= rose 0.2% as a strike by a union of remote operations workers at BHP's Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile disrupted supply. MET/L

On the month, however, the currency in on track to mark losses of about 1.7% with a crackdown in China in the past few weeks after the government's vow to stabilize commodity prices hit copper prices.

Peru's sol PEN= fell 0.7% to 3.8348 per dollar in low volumes owing to a market holiday in United States. Peru's two presidential candidates, right-wing Keiko Fujimori and socialist Pedro Castillo, are neck-and-neck in opinion polls.

The election could tilt the country, a relative safe haven for investors in Latin America, sharply to the left or see the Fujimori family return to power.

Eyes are also on mid-term elections in Mexico, also on June 6, to see if President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's party gets a super majority, an outcome that would leave little opposition to carry out proposed reforms to the detriment of markets.

The Mexican peso MNX=fell 0.1% but was on course for its third straight month of gains.

In Brazil, the real BRBY was down 0.1% at 5.2191 against the dollar. But the currency is up about 4% this month, among the best monthly performers in May.

"The uncertainty in the pandemic outlook and high fiscal noises still make us estimate the USD/BRL at 5.35 by end-21 and 5.20 by end-22," said strategists at Rabobank in a client note.

Most Latin American currencies are set to mark gains for the month.

"We expect the cyclical (global economic) recovery momentum to persist in the second half of the year, albeit with some bouts of volatility as the (U.S. Federal Reserve) prepares the market for the discussion over tapering bond purchases," said strategists at UBS.

Among stocks, gains in Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP were led by iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA, which tracked the steel-making ingredient's prices higher. IRONORE/

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1849 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1376.87

1.18

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2561.70

0.82

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

125884.74

0.26

Mexico IPC .MXX

50916.56

1.75

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4288.13

0.69

Argentina MerVal .MERV

59207.96

-0.008

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1212.58

0.49

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2191

-0.13

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.9350

-0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

722.3

0.19

Colombia peso COP=

3705.75

0.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8348

-0.65

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

94.6800

-0.12

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

154

1.95

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

