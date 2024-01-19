EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso outperforms Latin American peers, stocks struggle

By Amruta Khandekar

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Most major Latin American currencies crept higher on Friday, with Chile's peso outperforming peers following a rebound in copper prices, while stocks struggled at the end of a week marked by reduced bets of U.S. rate cuts.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.4% at 1454 GMT against a steady dollar, but set for weekly declines of 1.4%,

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.7% to trade at 910.8 to the dollar as the currency of the world's biggest copper producer was boosted by a rise in prices of the metal. MET/L

Chile's state-owned Codelco said Friday it reached an early collective contract agreement with supervisors at its Ministro Hales mine, avoiding the risk of a strike. A broader gauge of Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS edged up 0.2% but was set for weekly losses of 4% - the steepest since early October last year.

Signs of a resilient U.S. economy and hawkish remarks from global central bankers this week has tempered bets of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, sparking a rally in the dollar =USD and hurting risk-sensitive emerging market assets.

"While we see the USD depreciating broadly this year, it could still take some time, and our forecasts call for greater moves in H2," BofA strategists said in a research note.

"Until we get even more signs that inflation is comfortably pointing towards central bank targets, the timing and pace of USD depreciation can remain less certain."

The Brazilian real was up 0.1% against the dollar.

Brazil's economic activity fell below expectations in November, central bank data showed on Friday.

Mexico's peso MXN= was last flat, hovering above the 17 to the dollar mark after data showed Latin America's second largest economy likely grew 2.6% in December.

The Colombian peso COP= fell 0.2% after S&P on Thursday revised the country's outlook to "negative" on subdued economic growth prospects. Regional stocks .COLCAP also lost 0.2%.

Equities in Mexico .MXX were flat while Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP index fell 0.4%.

Argentinian stocks .MERV rose nearly 1%, taking their weekly gains to 10.8%. Data showed Argentina posted a trade surplus of $1.02 billion in December.

Elsewhere, Kenya's international sovereign dollar bonds rose on Friday after the finance minister said the Trade & Development Bank had leant it $210 million, ahead of a $2 billion bond maturing in June that it needs to repay or refinance.

The International Monetary Fund said it remains critical for Sri Lanka to swiftly reach final agreements with its official lenders and reach a deal with external private creditors.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1454 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

969.93

0.89

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2495.78

0.18

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

126828.01

-0.38

Mexico IPC .MXX

54721.03

0.02

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5867.34

-0.01

Argentina MerVal .MERV

1144500.44

0.958

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1273.84

-0.18

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9268

0.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1376

0.05

Chile peso CLP=CL

910.8

0.74

Colombia peso COP=

3921.38

-0.23

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7422

-0.27

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

819.7000

-0.05

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

1205

2.90

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.