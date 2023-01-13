EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso leads losses among Latam peers

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chile's peso eased on Friday, tracking soft copper prices, but was still on track for a second straight week of gains, along with regional peers, on growing hopes of smaller hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The peso CLP= slid 0.5% against the greenback, as prices of the red metal, of which Chile is a top producer, took a breather following their sharp rally this week.MET/L

Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS have gained 2.6% so far this week and were on track for their second week of gains, in an upbeat start to January and 2023.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= fell 0.3% against the dollar.

Data showed economic activity in Brazil fell more than expected in November, in the fourth straight month of contraction.

Shares of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA fell more than 1%. The government has officially nominated Jean Paul Prates to serve as its chief executive officer and board member, the company said.

Peru's sol PEN= was subdued against the greenback.

The copper-producing Andean nation's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75% on Thursday, as the nation battles the highest inflation in a quarter of a century.

"Although inflation has already shown signs of slowing, it has been without conviction, and the central bank will seek to ensure that inflation returns to the target range," said Mario Guerrero, deputy head economist for Peru at Scotiabank.

Thousands took to the streets of Peru's capital Lima in a peaceful protest against the new government and president, after weeks of bloody clashes triggered by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo left at least 42 dead.

"We're watching how protests evolve in Peru as the Las Bambas mine has stopped shipments of copper concentrate owing to security concerns," said Juan Manuel Herrera, senior economist at Scotiabank.

"This is one of the first clear signs of disruptions to the extraction sector this year compared to December's protests that had a bigger economic drag."

The sol has lagged peers so far this year, up just 0.3%, compared to other Latin American currencies gaining nearly 3% each.

The Colombian peso COP= slipped 0.6% on Friday, and has added 3% so far this week.

Emerging market bonds are also off to a roaring start to the new year. Developing countries have sold $39 billion worth of international bonds since the start of 2023, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1028.27

0.98

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2277.51

-0.4

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111028.50

-0.73

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5173.07

-0.55

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1336.65

-0.47

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1150

-0.31

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8799

-0.28

Chile peso CLP=CL

822.3

-0.60

Colombia peso COP=

4708.43

-0.57

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7726

0.05

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

181.2600

-0.15

