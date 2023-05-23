EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso leads Latin American currencies lower, Hungary cuts rates

By Amruta Khandekar and Siddarth S

May 23 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led declines among Latin American currencies on Tuesday as prices of copper slumped, while the Hungarian forint recovered ground after the country's central bank became the first in central Europe to loosen monetary policy.

Hungary's central bank cut its key one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points to 17%, in line with expectations, and flagged further possible "gradual" cuts, delivering the start of the first such policy easing cycle in Europe.

The forint EURHUF= firmed to 373.75 from 376.6 versus the euro, after the rate cut. The currency is up 16% from its record low of about 434 hit last year.

Frantisek Taborsky, an EMEA FX strategist at ING, said the National Bank of Hungary cannot rush its rate-cutting and was doing everything to not surprise markets.

Among Latin American currencies, Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.5% against the greenback, as copper prices slipped to a six-month low, hurting the currency of the world's biggest exporter of the red metal.

The Peruvian sol was up 0.5%.

Mexico's peso MXN= eased 0.3% and was at a fresh three-week low.

Investor sentiment towards the currency has taken a hit recently after the government takeover of a part of a railway owned by Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX, while analysts have also warned of a hit to the peso, the best performing Latin American currency in 2023, from a likely U.S. recession later this year.

"We think that the strength in the peso has run its course and we expect the U.S. economy to fall into recession this year. Given close ties to the U.S., the Mexican peso is probably one that would see the largest fall in that case," said Kimberley Sperrfechter, Latin America economist at Capital Economics.

Mexico's top court on Monday invalidated a presidential decree related to the railway takeover that would have reduced civilian oversight and made future legal challenges more difficult.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY edged 0.1% higher, while Colombia's peso COP= gained 0.3%.

MSCI's Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS was down 0.1% against a stronger dollar as investors focused on talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. Those negotiations were set to resume on Tuesday.

Latin American stocks rose 0.4%, boosted by Brazilian equities .BVSP.

Brazilian stocks are expected to keep drifting higher this year on mixed company earnings, with food exporters feeling the pinch from slower global growth and banks taking advantage of high interest rates, a Reuters poll showed.

Latin American assets have outperformed their emerging market peers this year, with analysts citing evidence of strong economic growth in the region as one of the reasons attracting investors.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka's macroeconomic situation is improving, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday as it called for achieving timely restructuring agreements with the country's creditors.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1426 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

978.90

-0.44

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2288.49

0.36

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110584.59

0.34

Mexico IPC .MXX

53373.81

-0.17

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5735.05

0.75

Argentina MerVal .MERV

343920.40

1.458

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1131.62

0.69

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9630

0.15

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9438

-0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

799.3

-0.43

Colombia peso COP=

4512.32

0.30

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6929

-0.32

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

234.8500

-0.21

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

489

0.20

Forint https://tmsnrt.rs/3omJ4ZS

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

