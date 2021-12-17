EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso leads Latam losses, Colombian central bank decision awaited

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led early losses in Latin America on Friday, two days before the country's hotly contested presidential runoff election, while Colombia's peso was weaker ahead of a central bank meeting expected to result in an interest rate hike.

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.4% as political uncertainty increased ahead of the runoff on Sunday. A survey showed Chile's ultra-right presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast and leftist Gabriel Boric appeared to be tied among likely voters.

The result of the election is bound to have wildly differing effects on the mining-driven economy. Areas like taxation are coming under scrutiny as are environmental protections, which could impact copper and lithium production, which are the country's top exports.

Colombia's peso COP= fell 0.3% and was the worst performing Latin American currency this week, down more than 3% after the government's raising of the minimum wage ramped up fears of overheated inflation.

The central bank is widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3%, with policymakers now looking to lock down inflation in the wake of higher wages.

"Continuing to reduce the degree of monetary accommodation is warranted given the real economic activity dynamism, high inflation prints ... as well as hawkish regional and global monetary developments, high risk premia given the challenging fiscal picture, and an uncertain political and policy backdrop," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

Colombia's government reduced its fiscal deficit target for 2021, citing a larger tax collection following an improvement in economic growth.

Mexico and Chile had both hiked interest rates earlier this week in response to rising inflation, which has been a recurring trend across most emerging markets this year as more economies reemerge from COVID-19-related lockdowns.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.3% to a one-month high, and was the best-performing Latin American currency this week after the central bank raised rates by a more-than-expected 50 bps.

Mexico still faces economic weakness due to softer consumer and investment trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a report from the country's financial stability council detailed on Thursday.

Broader Latin American currencies retreated on Friday, as investors grew concerned over rising inflation, as well as expected pressure from higher U.S. interest rates and the uncertainty over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1214.40

-0.78

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2110.82

-0.58

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

107328.03

-0.92

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4345.02

-1.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6995

-0.37

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.7521

0.25

Chile peso CLP=

849.4

-0.42

Colombia peso COP=

4026.6

-0.28

Peru sol PEN=PE

4.0335

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

101.9400

-0.02

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Paul Simao)

