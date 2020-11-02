EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso leads Latam gains after positive China data

By Ambar Warrick

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led gains across Latin American currencies on Monday as positive Chinese manufacturing data supported copper prices, although sentiment remained subdued in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election.

Activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in October, supporting copper prices, given that China is the world's largest consumer of the metal. MET/L

Chile's peso CLP= rose 0.6% to the dollar on the rise in prices of copper, Chile's largest export.

Chile's economic activity fell 5.3% in September year-on-year but grew 5.1% from the previous month, the central bank said on Monday, as the country emerged from the worst period of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other Latam currencies moved in a flat-to-low range, as anticipation of the U.S. election and holidays in Brazil and Mexico - the region's largest economies - kept trading volumes slim.

Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.6%, while Colombia's peso COP= shed 0.2% as oil prices plunged in the face of laggard demand due to new coronavirus-driven lockdowns across Europe. O/R

"France, Germany, the UK and Belgium have announced that they will be going back into lockdown... If we look at pre-COVID-19 demand numbers, these four countries consumed the equivalent of a little over 6% of global consumption," analysts at ING wrote in a note.

"Another key uncertainty for the market is the U.S. presidential election - A Biden victory could see the U.S. taking a less hawkish stance with Iran, and so raising the possibility that we see oil sanctions against Iran removed."

Weakness in commodity markets, coupled with jitters over the U.S. election, have weighed on Latam assets in recent weeks.

Latam equities recovered slightly from their worst week in six months, with the MSCI's index of regional stocks .MILA00000PUS gaining 0.4%.

Colombian markets were also closed for a holiday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1112.43

0.81

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1812.44

0.33

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

3581.02

1.16

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Mexico peso MXN=D2

21.3027

-0.62

Chile peso CLP=CL

769.3

0.55

Colombia peso COP=

3876.68

-0.20

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6147

0.00

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

78.6500

-0.41

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

