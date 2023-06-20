EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso leads Latam FX lower as cenbank fans rate cut speculation

By Amruta Khandekar

June 20 (Reuters) - Chile's peso led losses among most Latin American currencies on Tuesday as speculation mounted the country could lower interest rates soon, and a decline in commodity prices after a smaller-than-expected cut from China added to the selling pressure.

The peso CLP= fell 0.9% by 1456 GMT, extending declines into the third straight session and dragging the broader Latin American currencies index .MILA00000CUS down 0.5%.

Chile's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 11.25% on Monday, but said that if current trends continued, it could cut the rate in the short term. Two central bank board members had voted to reduce the rate at the latest meeting.

The bank on Tuesday also lowered the upper end of its forecast for economic growth in 2023.

"While the board’s decision was expected by market participants and was consistent with our forecast, our reading of the split decision and the post-meeting statement is without a doubt dovish," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note.

Ramos believes the central bank may start cutting rates at its July meeting.

A dip in copper prices after a smaller-than-expected rate cut from top consumer China to shore up its faltering economic recovery also hurt the currency of the world's biggest exporter of the metal.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.2% against the U.S. dollar, as a slide in crude prices LCOc1 pressured the oil exporter's currency.

Mexican retail sales rose 1.5% in April from March, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, beating market expectations.

The Brazilian real BRL= fell 0.4%, a day after it touched a one-year high, boosted by reduced anxiety about the governnment's fiscal program.

Brazil's central bank is expected to hold interest rates at their current level on Wednesday, but some analysts have flagged the possibility of rate cuts as soon as August given falling inflation.

The Colombian peso COP= bucked the trend with gains of 0.6%.

Latin American currencies have outperformed their emerging market peers this year, boosted by attractive yields due to high interest rates in the region, though China's weak post-pandemic recovery has raised expectations its demand for commodities may be subdued.

Argentinian markets were closed.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= outperformed its regional peers on Tuesday, gaining 0.3% against the euro, despite the Hungarian central bank's fresh rate cut as dealers said the currency offered the best carry in central Europe.

Nigerian currency forwards fell to record lows on Tuesday, Refinitiv data showed, mirroring falls on the official spot market where the naira dropped sharply last week.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1456 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1011.57

-1.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2465.89

-1.61

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118470.00

-1.16

Mexico IPC .MXX

54361.83

-1.04

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5704.71

-0.89

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1154.09

-1.69

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.7966

-0.47

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.1335

-0.37

Chile peso CLP=CL

802.2

-0.91

Colombia peso COP=

4139.5

0.63

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6434

-0.04

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

249.3500

-0.30

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

487

0.00

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

