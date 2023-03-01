EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso leads Latam FX higher on economic data, China-fueled optimism

By Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 1 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies rose on Wednesday as upbeat Chinese data bolstered risk sentiment, with the Chilean peso leading gains after better-than-expected economic growth in Chile in January.

China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, according to official data, cheering equity markets hammered in February by concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening lasting much longer than expected.

MSCI's index for Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS rose 0.5% by 1915 GMT, after ending February with the biggest monthly loss in nearly eight months.

The index trailed broader EM stocks .MSCIEF, which jumped 2.2% and were poised for their largest single-day percentage gain in over seven weeks.

Currencies in the region .MILA00000CUS gained 0.8% against a weaker dollar, with Chile's peso CLP= up 2.1% and extending gains for a second straight day.

Chile's economic activity in January beat market forecasts and put an end to a negative string of four consecutive monthly drops, with improved mining results helping the world's largest copper producer start the year with a positive tone.

Also supporting the peso were copper prices that firmed on hopes of demand recovery in top consumer China. MET/L

"High inflation, a very restrictive monetary stance, tighter global financial conditions and policy uncertainty continue to be headwinds for activity," Sergio Armella, an economist at Goldman Sachs, said in a note.

"Still, we remain more constructive on growth than the central bank (of Chile) ... and see potential upside from the impact China's reopening could have on Chile via a positive terms-of-trade shock."

The strong economic data could lead markets to further discount the odds of a rate cut by the central bank of Chile at its April meeting, Scotiabank economists said.

In Peru PEN=, the second biggest producer of copper, the sol rose 0.7%, with data showing the Andean country's consumer prices rose 0.29% in February.

The Brazilian real BRL= rose 0.8%, with the country's manufacturing activity improving moderately in February from January, according to a report from S&P Global.

Limiting the upside, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said that Brazil's high interest rate is the main obstacle to economic growth.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.8% against the greenback.

Omar Mejia, recently appointed deputy governor of Mexico's central bank, said it could consider slowing the pace of raising its key interest rate.

Colombia's peso COP= added 0.6%, while stocks in Colombia .COLCAP rose 1.1%. The country's largest investment company Grupo SURA SIS.CNsaid net profits rose by 81.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the year earlier period.

Elsewhere, Nigeria's ruling party candidate, Bola Tinubu, was declared president-elect of Africa's most populous nation after an election the main opposition parties have disputed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1915 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

985.62

2.24

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2197.66

0.53

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

103551.40

-1.32

Mexico IPC .MXX

53471.15

1.35

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5376.05

-0.35

Argentina MerVal .MERV

248916.74

0.589

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1200.23

1.07

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.1959

0.56

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.1537

0.81

Chile peso CLP=CL

810

2.15

Colombia peso COP=

4827.81

0.60

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.778

0.07

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

197.5500

-0.20

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

371

1.08

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Alexander Smith)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.