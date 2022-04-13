EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso leads gains in Latam on hawkish c.bank minutes

By Susan Mathew

April 13 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies followed broader emerging market peers higher on Wednesday, with Chile's peso leading the charge as central bank minutes showed the previous meeting considered a bigger interest rate hike.

The peso CLP= rallied 0.6% despite the falling price of Chile's largest export item - copper. MET/L

Chile's central bank considered raising the benchmark interest rate by up to 175 basis points at its last meeting because of persistent inflationary pressure, before settling on a 150 bps hike to 7%.

The decision left scope to speed up if needed, the minutes showed.

Most other Latam currencies were flat to higher with rising crude prices aiding currencies of exporters Mexico MXN= and Colombia COP=. O/R

"The longer energy prices stay elevated, the more they will chip away at growth in commodity importers and add to inflationary pressures," said Skylar Montgomery Koning, senior macro strategist at TS Lombard. "Exporters - which were largely already ahead in (monetary policy) tightening, will continue to be so."

"The result will be growing rate differentials, large shifts in balance of payment flows and further commodity FX outperformance."

Brazil's real BRBY weakened, with investors looking past data that showed the country's retail sales in February rose 1.1% from January, far above market expectations.

The currency is headed for volatility as Brazil faces presidential elections in October. Fitch Solutions on Wednesday said it expects the likely leading candidates - former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and current President Jair Bolsonaro - to campaign on increased government spending.

It downgraded Latam's 2022 growth forecast to 2% from 2.2%, highlighting political risks in the region, adding that elevated inflation will prompt Latam central banks to extend already aggressive interest rate hiking cycles.

Argentina's central bank directors will meet on Wednesday to discuss a possible interest rate hike, a source with the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday lowered Sri Lanka's foreign currency rating further into junk territory to "CC" from "CCC", citing the economic crisis in the country and rising external funding pressures.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1458 GMt:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1118.98

0.77

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2624.92

-0.19

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

116401.64

0.22

Mexico IPC .MXX

53976.43

0.13

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4939.52

0.62

Argentina MerVal .MERV

90203.69

-0.157

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1608.25

-1.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.6911

-0.33

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.7980

-0.06

Chile peso CLP=CL

801.8

0.57

Colombia peso COP=

3744.11

0.11

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.738

-0.35

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

112.9000

-0.12

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

