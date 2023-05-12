EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso leads gains among Latam FX, Turkish stocks fall

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

May 12 (Reuters) - Chile's peso spearheaded the gainsamong Latin American currencies on Friday ahead of a local interest rate decision, while Turkish stocks declined in the run up to Sunday's closely-watched presidential election.

The peso CLP= advanced 1.8% to an over three-month high, with its central bank expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% later in the day.

"We expect a rate hold, but think that the first cut may come at the June meeting ... the softer-than-expected, but still quite high, inflation print may see a less hawkish stance from the BCCh," Scotiabank's senior strategist Juan Manuel said in a note.

MSCI's Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS rose 0.8% to its highest level since late 2014.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY was up 0.2%. Data showed consumer prices in Latam's biggest economy continued to slow down in April, likely helping President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in his crusade against high interest rates.

The Peruvian sol PEN= was down 0.2%, with the country's central bank saying that it is still too soon to "claim victory", despite easing inflation, a day after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the fourth consecutive month.

The Mexican peso MXN= slipped 0.1%. The country's industrial output fell more than expected, decreasing 0.9% in March from February, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Meanwhile, data showed that the Colombia's industrial production contracted 2% year-on-year in March, in its first drop in more than two years, signaling a slowing economy, while retail sales dropped 7.1% during the month.

The Colombian peso COP= rose 0.9%.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 0.7% to a three-month high, with the benchmark index in Argentina .MERV jumping 1%.

"Something that is comforting for us is that China is one of the few economies globally that have the levers on the fiscal and monetary side to be able to stimulate their economy and that is because inflation is at very low levels," said Kevin Ross, senior portfolio manager of international equities at Vaughan Nelson.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS were up 2.6% for the week, while currencies are set to mark their third straight week in the green, but some analysts have cautioned that assets in the region are losing their appeal among foreign investors.

In Turkey, equities .XU100 took a breather, falling 1.1% after a rally in the previous session following the withdrawal of presidential candidate Muharrem Ince from Sunday's vote- a move which was considered giving an edge to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main challenger of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Further, Embraer SA EMBR3.SA gained 2.5% after the planemaker on Thursday announced a $5 billion plane sales deal with Berkshire Hathaway's NetJets.

Brazilian food giant JBS SA JBSS3.SA slumped 6.1% on wider-than-expected first-quarter loss.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1914 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

972.08

-0.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2311.11

0.74

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108406.24

0.14

Mexico IPC .MXX

54876.31

-0.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5589.05

-0.18

Argentina MerVal .MERV

316505.57

1.029

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1154.78

0.99

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9259

0.19

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5905

-0.10

Chile peso CLP=CL

781.5

1.83

Colombia peso COP=

4559.5

0.90

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6535

-0.23

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

229.2000

-0.09

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

469

1.28

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas; Editing by Christina Fincher and Diane Craft)

