EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso leads gains among Latam currencies, Turkish stocks fall

By Amruta Khandekar

May 12 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rose on Friday led by Chile's peso, which jumped ahead of a local interest rate decision while Turkish stocks declined in the run up to Sunday's closely-watched presidential election.

The peso CLP= rose 1.2% and was headed for its second weekly gain, with its central bank expected to maintain the country's benchmark interest rate at 11.25% later on Friday.

MSCI's Latam currencies index .MILA00000CUS rose 0.9%.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY inched 0.3% higher after data showed consumer prices in Latam's biggest economy continued to slow down in April, likely helping President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in his crusade against high interest rates.

The Peruvian sol PEN= rose 0.1%, a day after the central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 7.75% for the fourth consecutive month.

The Mexican peso MXN= was flat. The country's industrial output fell more than expected, decreasing 0.9% in March from February, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS gained 1.0%, outpacing a 0.5% decline in broader emerging market stocks on concerns about slowing global growth after weak inflation data from the U.S. and China.

"Something that is comforting for us is that China is one of the few economies globally that have the levers on the fiscal and monetary side to be able to stimulate their economy and that is because inflation is at very low levels," said Kevin Ross, senior portfolio manager of international equities at Vaughan Nelson.

Latam stocks are up 2.8% on the week, while currencies are set to mark their third straight week in the green, but some analysts have cautioned that assets in the region are losing their appeal among foreign investors.

"Latin America, from the context of emerging markets is losing significantly compared to Asia. There is a much weaker political drive towards policies that help those (Latam) countries develop," said Marco Priani, senior portfolio manager of international equities with Vaughan Nelson.

In Turkey, equities .XU100 took a breather, falling 1.6% after a rally in the previous session following the withdrawal of presidential candidate Muharrem Ince from Sunday's vote- a move which was considered giving an edge to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main challenger of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Kilicdaroglu said on Friday his party has concrete evidence of Russia's responsibility for the release of "deep fake" online content ahead of Sunday's presidential elections.

In another turbulent day for South African markets, the rand ZAR=D3 hit a fresh record low but pared losses on Friday after officials said the country had not approved any arms shipment to Russia late last year.

Stocks in Brazil .BVSP rose 0.1%, with shares of Embraer SA EMBR3.SA up 6.3% after the planemaker on Thursday announced a $5 billion plane sales deal with Berkshire Hathaway's NetJets.

Ghana's official creditors have formed a committee, co-chaired by China and France, to rework the country's debts, the Paris Club said in a statement on Friday, paving the way for International Monetary Fund sign-off a $3 billion loan.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1411 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

973.13

-0.48

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2316.67

0.98

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108399.78

0.13

Mexico IPC .MXX

54897.01

-0.21

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5597.71

-0.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1153.79

0.91

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9160

0.40

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.5673

0.03

Chile peso CLP=CL

786.3

1.21

Colombia peso COP=

4585.53

0.33

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6477

-0.07

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

229.4000

-0.17

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

470

0.43

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Christina Fincher)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.