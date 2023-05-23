EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso leads declines among most Latin American currencies

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

May 23 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies slipped against a strong U.S. dollar on Tuesday amid expectations of continued policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, with Chile's peso leading declines on slumping copper prices.

The dollar =USD hit a two-month high after hawkish comments from Fed officials led investors to position for the possibility of further interest rate hikes. FRX/

The MSCI index of Latam currencies .MILA00000CUS was down 0.3%

Chile's peso CLP= fell 0.8% against the greenback, as copper prices slipped to a six-month low after speculators boosted bearish positions on worries of recession and weak demand in top metals consumer China, hurting the currency of the world's biggest exporter of the red metal. MET/L

Among others, Mexico's peso MXN= eased 0.5%.

Investor sentiment towards the currency has taken a hit recently after the government takeover of a part of a railway owned by Grupo Mexico GMEXICOB.MX, while analysts have also warned of a hit to the peso, the best performing Latin American currency in 2023, from a likely U.S. recession later this year.

"We have been sounding the alarm about crowded positioning in the MXN as the currency has been favored by investors for some time, connecting this with the potential liquidity squeeze that could ensue following the resolution of the debt ceiling impasse," said Olga Yangol, head of EM research and strategy at Credit Agricole.

Representatives of President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt ceiling talks on Tuesday with no signs of progress as the deadline to raise the borrowing limit or risk default ticked closer.

Further, a Reuters poll showed that country's headline inflation likely slowed in the first half of May to its lowest level in 19 months, backing views of a sustained decline in consumer prices and that the central bank will keep its benchmark rate on hold.

The Peruvian sol PE= was up 0.2%, the Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY down 0.1% and Colombia's peso COP= jumped 1.4%.

Meanwhile, Argentina's economic activity grew 1.3% on an annual basis in March, the country's official statistics agency said.

Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS dropped 0.4%, with Mexican equities .MXX taking the strongest hit.

Nevertheless, Brazilian stocks are expected to keep drifting higher this year on mixed company earnings, with food exporters feeling the pinch from slower global growth and banks taking advantage of high interest rates, a Reuters poll showed.

Elsewhere, Hungary's central bank cut its key one-day deposit rate by 100 basis points to 17%, in line with expectations, and flagged further possible "gradual" cuts, delivering the start of the first such policy easing cycle in Europe.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

977.49

-0.59

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2271.38

-0.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

110046.28

-0.15

Mexico IPC .MXX

53078.06

-0.73

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5703.01

0.19

Argentina MerVal .MERV

339576.69

0.176

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1124.22

0.03

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.9730

-0.06

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.9694

-0.50

Chile peso CLP=CL

802.6

-0.83

Colombia peso COP=

4462.5

1.42

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.675

0.17

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

234.9000

-0.23

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

487

0.62

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, Siddarth S and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell)

